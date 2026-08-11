Crescent Park revitalizes Fort Myers beach

Crescent Beach Family Park has reopened nearly four years after Hurricane Ian heavily damaged the popular outdoor space, marking another milestone in Fort Myers Beach's continuing recovery from the storm.

The park recently completed a $1.3 million modernization and restoration project. The reopening gives visitors access to outdoor seating, picnic area, shaded seating and bike racks. Hurricane Ian struck the area in September 2022, causing widespread damage across Fort Myers Beach. Crescent Beach Family Park was left unsafe for public use and remained largely fenced off while the town continued its recovery.

Abigail Eberhart, public information officer for the town of Fort Myers Beach, said the park, along with nearby Times Square, is an important part of the community and a visible sign of the island's rebuilding.

“We know people think four years takes a long time, but we want things to be built right,” Eberhart said. “We want them to weather the next hundred-year storm and be around for a very long time.”

She said debates over whether public spaces and parks should be reduced or eliminated make the reopening especially meaningful.

“I think this is a symbol that no, third spaces are necessary. Public spaces are necessary to bring a community together and to really solidify that cohesion that makes a community strong.”

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