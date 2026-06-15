© 2026 WGCU News
News for all of Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Fort Myers Theatre team wins top honors for 'Newsies' at Junior Theatre Festival Europe

WGCU | By Tom Hall
Published June 15, 2026 at 11:40 AM EDT
Scene from 'Newsies' at Fort Myers Theatre in February
WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall
/
WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall
Fort Myers Theatre's performance was first time 'Newsies' has been seen in Europe.

In mid-May, Fort Myers Theatre took a competition team to England to compete in Junior Theatre Festival Europe. In Artistic Director Michelle Kuntze’s estimation, trips to the Junior Theatre Festival Europe competition in England have huge benefits. This year’s festival was no exception.

“Not only did we perform with over 2,000 kids from all over the world. we also went and took workshops on the West End … with the ‘Hadestown’ cast members and ‘Hercules’ cast members.”

This year’s trip was special for another reason.

“We had the honor of being selected to perform at the closing ceremonies,” Kuntze reported. “Being chosen to perform at the closing is one thing, but being the final act at the closing is really remarkable.”

That meant that the team had the privilege of performing in front of 2,000 theater kids from all over the world.

Scene from 'Newsies'
WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall
/
WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall
Fort Myers Theatre was the first troupe to perform numbers from 'Newsies' in Europe.

“We were the only ones from the United States,” said Kuntze. “And we were the first ones ever to perform ‘Newsies Jr.’ in Europe.”

There was one other accolade that really thrilled Kuntze and her team.

“We got complimented on our amazing American accents,” she added with a laugh.

Fort Myers Theatre is on a roll. Next month it is opening a new dinner theater on Crystal Drive in the former home of Ter-Tinis Lounge.

Fort Myers Theatre co-founder and Artistic Director Michelle Kuntze
Courtesy of Fort Myers Theatre
/
Fort Myers Theatre
Fort Myers Theatre co-founder and Artistic Director Michelle Kuntze

MORE INFORMATION:

When she got the call, Kuntze initially thought one of her kids got into trouble.

“The director of the Junior Theatre Festival called us up and he said he needed to talk to us urgently,” Kuntze recounted. “We were at lunch and I actually thought one of my students was in trouble. So [my husband] Jeremy and I ran the couple blocks from our restaurant and ran in and just said, ‘Well, what's going on?’ They're like, ‘Oh, you've been selected to perform at our closing ceremonies and you're going to be performing last. I almost cried. It was just a really great feeling.”

Scene from 'Newsies'
WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall
/
WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall
Fort Myers Theatre's JTF competition team was complimented for their 'amazing American accents.'

It was a sentiment shared by her ‘Newsies’ cast.

“When I told our students, the energy in the room was unbelievable,” Kuntze continued.
As a result, the cast was able work with West End theater professionals onstage at a hastily convened dress rehearsal.

“Just walking backstage and getting ready, seeing the lights come on and hearing the announcer say, ‘The final performance is by Fort Myers Theatre from the United States of America,’ was incredible. I can't even describe the energy in the room when you have thousands of kids cheering for your students. It was just a really great feeling for all the hard work that we put into it. And then we ran onstage and they did a great job. I mean, they really did.”

Produced by Music Theatre International in partnership with iTheatrics from New York, Junior Theatre Festival Europe is Europe’s largest celebration of musical theater for young people.

For more, read/hear:

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.
Tags
Arts & Culture WGCU NewsFort Myers Theatre
Tom Hall
See stories by Tom Hall
Trusted by over 30,000 local subscribers

Local News, Right Sized for Your Morning

Quick briefs when you are busy, deeper explainers when it matters, delivered early morning and curated by WGCU editors.

  • Environment
  • Local politics
  • Health
  • And more

Free and local. No spam. Unsubscribe anytime.

More from WGCU
  • WBTT Marvin Gaye Revue Promotional Photo
    Arts & Culture
    Nate Jacobs' newly created Marvin Gaye revue coming to Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe in July
    Tom Hall
    “Marvin: A Marvin Gaye Revue” features an ensemble honoring one of the greatest catalogs in music history. With Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe fan favorite Sheldon Rhoden returning in the title role, “Marvin” is filled with powerhouse vocals, dynamic performances, and hit after hit.
  • Elections
    Crowded field of candidates vie for two U.S. Congressional districts representing SWFL
    Sheldon Zoldan/Special to WGCU
    The 16 Republicans seeking to represent two Southwest Florida districts in the U.S. Congress will be the most-watched local races of the August 18 primary.
  • Environment
    Introduction for Brown-headed Nuthatch
    Dr. Jerry Jackson
    The Brown-headed Nuthatch is a tiny bird with a very short tail and a very squeaky voice. Indeed, its voice sounds like that of a “rubber ducky”.The Brown-headed Nuthatch is one of three nuthatch species found in Florida, but the only one regularly found in south Florida. The Brown-headed Nuthatch is a bird of pines and is found in pinelands of Florida and the Southeast. It is a bird that feeds on insects and spiders that it finds in bark crevices and among the needles of pines. It eats pine seeds retrieved from open cones. Nuthatches fill a niche somewhat similar to that of a woodpecker – except that they not only move up a tree surface, but also down – head-first – thus they readily finds insects and spiders from above as well as from below or from the side – approaches that woodpeckers usually take.Like woodpeckers, nuthatches are cavity nesters. They readily excavate their own nest in well-rotted wood, use a natural cavity, or make use of an abandoned woodpecker cavity. Brown-headed Nuthatches are social birds and constantly chatter – squeaking – as they hunt for food. Florida’s other two nuthatches are similar in their behavior, but different in their habitats. The White-breasted Nuthatch nests and hunts primarily in hardwood trees in north Florida and elsewhere in eastern North America. The Red-breasted Nuthatch, is a winter visitor to north Florida from boreal forests far to the north.