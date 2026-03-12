'Loper,' a young panther hit by vehicle near Fort Myers, completes rehab at ZooTampa; stays at zoo as 'conservation ambassador'

The rehabilitation of a young Florida panther injured in a vehicle collision is being recognized as a powerful example of statewide collaboration among wildlife and veterinary partners working together to protect one of Florida’s most iconic endangered animals.

ZooTampa at Lowry Park played a key role in the panther’s survival and has now provided him a permanent home as a conservation ambassador.

With only an estimated 120 to 230 Florida panthers remaining in the wild, each individual is crucial to the species’ survival. In 2024, more than 30 panthers died, primarily due to vehicle collisions, marking the highest death toll since 2016.

Last July, the young male panther was struck by a vehicle in Southwest Florida. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) coordinated an emergency response, leading to surgery at BluePearl Specialty + Emergency Pet Hospital in Fort Myers, where veterinarians repaired fractures to his radius and ulna using orthopedic plates donated by medical device company Arthrex.

Remarkably, veterinarians found no signs of head or chest trauma, which is an uncommon outcome for hit-by-car cases, which are often fatal for Florida panthers.

“Following initial assessment and stabilization, the panther was found to have sustained a right radius and ulna fracture as well as some minor lacerations. We were able to stabilize both bones with plates and screws to repair the injuries,” said Dr. Oscar Carballo, DVM, Surgery, BluePearl Fort Myers. “Our dedicated team of Associates is ready to provide industry leading care to pets or animals when they need it most and we were delighted the panther was transferred to ZooTampa for recovery.”

Due to the specialized medical needs of caring for an injured exotic animal during this critical post-surgical period, ZooTampa was selected to provide intensive rehabilitation care aimed at giving him the best possible chance to heal.

ZooTampa’s team created a controlled rehabilitation environment that minimized movement, reduced human interaction, and supported recovery without habituation. The panther remained at ZooTampa for eight weeks, with staff monitoring him around the clock using cameras and performing periodic sedated exams to evaluate healing progress.

After his initial recovery period, the panther was assessed by wildlife officials to determine if he could eventually be returned to the wild. During that time, caretakers observed an ongoing limp, and further examination revealed an additional fracture to his humerus.

The panther received a full body CT scan and additional surgical care performed pro bono by Dr. Brett Darrow of ECoVets Veterinary Specialists, who ultimately completed three procedures as part of the panther’s treatment plan.

“Since I can remember, it has been a dream of mine to help wildlife, and we built ECoVets Veterinary Specialists with the intention of contributing wherever we can," Darrow said. "Many people don’t realize how difficult life is for wild animals, particularly large cats, trying to survive in an increasingly diminished and fragmented wilderness. I am personally deeply grateful to the organizations whose purpose is dedicated to their protection.”

Despite extraordinary efforts across multiple organizations, the panther’s prolonged course of treatment and concerns about habituation led wildlife experts and partners to make the difficult decision to deem the panther non-releasable. The young male panther has been named Loper.

“Rehabilitating Florida panthers is challenging, so we are especially grateful for the partnerships that made this successful outcome possible,” said Dr. Peter Sebastian, panther veterinarian for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. “We also thank Floridians who support our work through the purchase of ‘Protect the Panther’ license plates, which help fund panther research, management and rehabilitation.”

Demonstrating unwavering commitment to Florida’s wildlife, ZooTampa stepped forward to offer this remarkable animal a permanent home. While he cannot return to the wild, he will serve an important purpose in helping guests understand the threats facing Florida panthers and the need to protect the habitat they depend on.

“This young panther’s journey is a testament to what can be achieved when agencies, veterinary and animal care specialists come together for Florida wildlife,” said veterinarian, Dr. Meredith Persky, Senior Vice President and Chief Conservation & Animal Health Officer at ZooTampa. “Although we hoped he would return to his native habitat, Loper’s story will inspire greater awareness and impactful action to protect this iconic species.”

Currently, the young panther is acclimating to his new environment at ZooTampa, adjusting to new caretakers and a modified diet. In the coming weeks, guests will have the opportunity to see him in the Zoo’s Florida Wilds area, where he will serve as a conservation ambassador, educating visitors about the challenges facing Florida panthers and the importance of habitat preservation.

This rescue and recovery effort highlights the potential of collaborative conservation initiatives. ZooTampa’s longstanding partnership with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reflects a shared commitment to responding swiftly to injured panthers, advancing wildlife medicine, and improving outcomes for animals requiring specialized care.

Beyond rehabilitation, ZooTampa supports field conservation efforts aimed at protecting panthers in the wild. Monitoring initiatives, such as remote camera traps, provide valuable data on panther movements, informing habitat and corridor strategies to reduce wildlife-vehicle conflicts.

Vehicle collisions remain one of the greatest threats to Florida panthers. Drivers in panther habitat are urged to slow down and stay alert, especially during dawn, dusk, and nighttime hours. Anyone who sees an injured, sick, or deceased panther should report it immediately to the FWC Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (3922).

This report was provided by Zoo Tampa. An accompanying audio report was created by WMNF, a non-commercial community radio station in Tampa.