Minimum wage getting a bump in pay

This month, Florida is set to increase its minimum wage by one dollar. This is part of a constitutional amendment voters passed in 2020 that will see the minimum wage increase over the course of several years. Attorney John Morgan was one of the leaders in fighting for this change, saying the blue-collar workers who are the backbone of the state deserved this recognition and support for their daily lives.

