Charlotte formally begins conflict resolution over Boca Grande parking ordinance

Charlotte County is beginning a formal process to try to change the new parking regulations on Boca Grande.



Charlotte commissioners voted last week to begin a conflict resolution process with Lee County. State law allows a period of negotiation, so that government bodies can try to solve differences before lawsuits are filed.

Charlotte wants Lee to change some parts of the new parking regulations for Boca. Lee's new ordinance requires visitors to get permits to park. For one thing, Charlotte commissioners said they want a certain number of open, non-permit parking spaces.

Boca Grande is part of Lee County, but many Charlotte residents go to the island community to relax on the beaches, shop at stores and eat at restaurants. Some people from Charlotte are angry that they, and their family members and friends, will have to get permits. The fine for parking with no permit in restricted residential areas could be as high as $300.

Charlotte Commissioner Christopher Constance spoke about the new regulations.

"Access has been reduced, and it has not been a legitimate process," Constance said. "And I honestly think if we get past dispute resolution and we have to go to court, I think we win. Rights have been taken away, and it's been done outside of due process."

Lee County commissioners passed the new ordinance in August, after complaints from some Boca residents about visitor vehicles being parked all along residential streets, and even in front of driveways.

Lee County government has made no comment about negotiating with Charlotte. Lee will receive formal notice of conflict resolution soon.

Lee is installing 750 signs on Boca, informing drivers of the permit process. Lee has not announced an exact date to begin enforcement.

