Alico abandons citrus after 125 years in favor of developer role; wildlife protection is one action

USDA / WGCU Alico survived a severe infestation of the Medfly in the late 1990s, but citrus greening and hurricane damage forced the grower out of the business in 2025

Citrus grower-turned-developer Alico is spending $5 million on a wildlife crossing under State Road 82 to allow animals to avoid being hit by vehicles traveling beneath the busy roadway.

The gift to the Florida panther, black bear, alligator, deer and dozens of other animals comes as Alico’s first major development, Corkscrew Grove Villas, is in the permitting process.

The Fort Myers-based company faced freezes, droughts, diseases, and pest infestations during the last 125 years of citrus farming, But citrus greening disease and hurricanes since 2017 were too much — the citrus company's production dropped by 73 percent from its high six years ago.

Alico announced its exit from citrus production in January. In March, Alico unveiled Corkscrew Grove Villages, a 9,000-home development in northwest Collier County near the Lee and Hendry counties border.

WikiMedia / WGCU State Road 82, shown in black, runs from downtown Fort Myers to the Immokolee area and a $5 million wildlife underpass to be paid for by Alico will be near the east end of the busy roadway

When developers want to build east of I-75 these days, they know they will run into opposition from environmentalists and community activists. Many builders respond by using less of the footprint of the subdivison for homes and businesses, and more for parks, wetlands, and open spaces where panthers and other animals can still roam.

Opposition includes Audubon Florida, which is concerned about the development’s effects on the water flow needed to keep Audubon’s Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary a swamp.

The Center for Biological Diversity is involved, too, as it fights to protect endangered species and environmental protections by taking companies and the government to court when the center believes those laws have been broken.

Alico’s underpass, which will add to the more than 200 statewide, will be built during the final stages of widening S.R. 82 between Fort Myers and Immokalee in two years.

Brent Setchell, a Florida Department of Transportation wildlife crossing expert, said Alico has enthusiasm for the wildlife underpass.

“These guys stepped up and just said that, 'hey, we want to, we want to do this as part of our project to because it's the right thing to do'," Setchell recalled Alico execs said. “Having just the conservation lands is not sufficient. You have to have the crossings underneath the road to be able to get wildlife safely connected to other habitats."

