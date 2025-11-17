Florida’s living wage problem is getting worse

It’s getting harder to financially get by in the State of Florida. Despite the minimum wage rising this past year to $14, that amount is not enough to get by according to the Florida Policy Institute.

Instead, they say the average wage needs to be closer to $18 for a single adult and for anyone with a child, that amount increases to over $27 for a single parent. We talked with FPI Senior Policy Analyst Alexis Tsoukalas to learn why Southwest Floridians should be concerned about not earning a living wage.

