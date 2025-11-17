Introduction to Feathers and Fall Molt in Birds

Molt is defined as the routine loss and replacement of feathers. It can occur at any time of year, but in most birds a complete molt occurs in late summer and fall and a partial molt may occur in early spring.The timing of each molt is important. In late summer and fall, there is generally an abundance of insects, seeds, and fruit that provides the energy for molt. This molt provides birds with fresh plumage and often colors and patterns that help conceal it in winter environments.

In spring longer and warmer days result in an increase in insects and the presence of some fruit that provides the energy for molt and courtship. This partial molt usually occurs in late March in Florida – and provides birds with their breeding plumage and colors.