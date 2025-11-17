What to expect from North Fort Myers eagles after 2024 tragedy? F15 and M23 starting out great

Nobody knew what to expect this year from F15 and M23, the breeding pair of eagles in North Fort Myers.

The 2024-2025 breeding season nearly ended in total disaster. The two eaglets that the raptors produced contracted avian flu and died shortly into their young lives. The two adult eagles also fell ill, but survived.

All this was watched with dread and anticipation last year via the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam website. This popular daily drama has been livestreaming an intimate view of the North Fort Myers eagle’s nest since 2012.

Originating with breeding eagle pair Harriet and Ozzie, there has been more than 230 million viewers worldwide following the nest and falling in love with the eagle family. Now, all eyes are on the current breeding pair of F15 and mate M15.

The 2025-2026 season is the 14th that Dick Pritchett Real Estate has provided the live look into this Southwest Florida Bald Eagle nest. Multiple cameras are used to stream the birds 24/7 live.

Virginia Pritchett McSpadden, co-founder of the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam web site, spoke with WGCU on Sunday about the current state of the nest, the birds and the two little surprises that they gave everyone this past week.

WGCU: Do you have any qualms about this year given what happened last year when we almost lost everybody?

McSpadden: I think we were all really holding our breaths to see how the season would unfold, because having lost both eaglets last season and then the adult eagles, basically fighting for their lives, watching them day-by-day, just try to survive. We were really unsure what the long term effects of that possible avian flu was. So to be able to see them back in their normal behaviors, and even having these two eggs in the nest now is a huge blessing and a huge relief, just because we really didn't know what to expect.

WGCU: Was it a surprise when you saw the first egg and then two days later, there's another egg? Was that a surprise for everybody?

McSpadden: Yeah, I think so. You know, being this is our, I want to think our 14th season. Now. I say every time we see an egg in the nest, it is a huge surprise, just because they you know, the eagles are on their own timeframe and always keeping us on our toes. But to be able to see that those two eggs now is is just a huge surprise and big relief that nature, Mother Nature, recovered and is strong enough to kind of continue that next generation.

WGCU: Now. Did you ever think that Southwest Florida eagle cam would generate 230 million views?

McSpadden: No, not, not in our wildest dreams. We kicked it around as kind of like a dinner table idea, and we were able to kind of take it out of the conversation and really, actually get the idea going and put them the cameras in the nest. And here we are, 14 seasons later. So I'd say every year we get to do this as a blessing, because the Eagles, like we said, Mother Nature is fierce, and to be able to see these lives, of these these raptors, unfold year-0after-year is just an amazing thing to witness, and we're so proud and honored to be able to share that with the rest of the world in those 230 million viewers.

WGCU: How much longer do you think Southwest Florida eagle cam can continue? Is there any end in sight, or are you just going to go until you can't?

McSpadden: Oh, goodness, yeah, I'd say we're just going to continue on until, you know, the Eagles decide this, you know, this nest is not what the one that will be the strongest for them. You know, a couple years ago, we did see them building a second nest location ... but the owls ended up taking that one over. So, you know, each year that we see them come back and start those nestrations, we were hopeful that we'll have another season and and it definitely doesn't go without being said that we never know when our last season, what season will be our last. So every moment is definitely every milestone is a special occasion for us,

WGCU: And one last quick question. Names are not in the offing, right? It's still going to be F23, and M15 forever?

Yeah, we say that. And then, you know, (Friday), on the Today Show, Carson Daly talked about naming, you know, one of the future eggs. So I know the naming of the eggs is a hot-button issue for a lot of viewers. So, never say never. But you know, right now we don't have any plans. But you know, Harriet and Ozzie with those names, were just a special, special couple. So I, you know, I don't know what's in store, so I can't never, say never, never, say never, but you know, we'll see.

