Providing a path forward for single mothers

There is a trend happening throughout Florida: a rise in single-parent homes. According to America First Policy Institute, roughly 38% of children live with a single parent and over 80% of those households are headed by a mother.

In Southwest Florida, one nonprofit is celebrating 25 years of helping single teenage mothers and their children. WGCU’s Mike Walcher has the story.

