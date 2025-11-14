North Fort Myers eagle pair have egg confirmed at Bayshore nest

An eagle nest in north Lee County that millions have watched over the years is again drawing attention.
The breeding pair of American bald eagles in the North Fort Myers nest successfully continued their family this week. An egg was been confirmed Wednesday at the Bayshore Road nest of F23 and M15.
A second egg could come in the next day or two if past efforts are any indication.
More
The 2025-2026 season is the 14th season for the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam that has been watching over the nest and third season for M15 & F23 as a mated pair.
The eagle cam site, sponsored by Dick Pritchett Real Estate, has been training cameras on the nest for more than a decade.
Last year’s season ended in tragedy after M15 & F23 both contracted avian flu. They overcame the affliction but lost both their eaglets -- E24 & E25 -- to the deadly disease in Spring 2025.
The web site that keeps watch over the nest is now open and available for viewing at the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam website.
1 of 23
— E23 d.JPG
Scenes from an eagle nest
Southwest Florida Eagle Cam / Special to WGCU
2 of 23
— Eaglet.jpg
Scenes from an eagle nest
Southwest Florida Eagle Cam / Special to WGCU
3 of 23
— Chicky.JPG
Scenes from an eagle nest
Southwest Florida Eagle Cam / Special to WGCU
4 of 23
— Chickyb.JPG
Scenes from an eagle nest
Southwest Florida Eagle Cam / Special to WGCU
5 of 23
— feed A.JPG
Scenes from an eagle nest
Southwest Florida Eagle Cam / Special to WGCU
6 of 23
— Feed b.JPG
Scenes from an eagle nest
Southwest Florida Eagle Cam / Special to WGCU
7 of 23
— Feed C.JPG
Scenes from an eagle nest
Southwest Florida Eagle Cam / Special to WGCU
8 of 23
— Day 2 mom and chick.JPG
Scenes from an eagle nest
Southwest Florida Eagle Cam / Special to WGCU
9 of 23
— Mom and chick B.JPG
Scenes from an eagle nest
Southwest Florida Eagle Cam / Special to WGCU
10 of 23
— e23.JPG
Scenes from an eagle nest
Southwest Florida Eagle Cam / Special to WGCU
11 of 23
— E23 b.JPG
Scenes from an eagle nest
Southwest Florida Eagle Cam / Special to WGCU
12 of 23
— E23 c.JPG
Scenes from an eagle nest
Southwest Florida Eagle Cam / Special to WGCU
13 of 23
— E23 e.JPG
Scenes from an eagle nest
Southwest Florida Eagle Cam / Special to WGCU
14 of 23
— Doting parents.JPG
Scenes from an eagle nest
Southwest Florida Eagle Cam / Special to WGCU
15 of 23
— E23 face.JPG
Scenes from an eagle nest
Southwest Florida Eagle Cam / Special to WGCU
16 of 23
— E23 faceb.JPG
Scenes from an eagle nest
Southwest Florida Eagle Cam / Special to WGCU
17 of 23
— Feed me!.JPG
Scenes from an eagle nest
Southwest Florida Eagle Cam / Special to WGCU
18 of 23
— More feeding.JPG
Scenes from an eagle nest
Southwest Florida Eagle Cam / Special to WGCU
19 of 23
— E23 in wait.JPG
Scenes from an eagle nest
Southwest Florida Eagle Cam / Special to WGCU
20 of 23
— Fuzzball.JPG
Braun, Michael
21 of 23
— Feeding.JPG
Braun, Michael
22 of 23
— Feeding.JPG
Braun, Michael
23 of 23
— E23 d.JPG
Scenes from an eagle nest
Southwest Florida Eagle Cam / Special to WGCU
WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.