North Fort Myers eagle pair have egg confirmed at Bayshore nest

WGCU | By Michael Braun
Published November 14, 2025 at 10:03 AM EST
M23, the male half of the breeding eagle pair at a North Fort Myers nest, tends to the egg his partner, F15, laid earlier ion the week. A second egg could be coming if past efforts are an indication.
Southwest Florida Eagle Cam
M23, the male half of the breeding eagle pair at a North Fort Myers nest, tends to the egg his partner, F15, laid earlier ion the week. A second egg could be coming if past efforts are an indication.

An eagle nest in north Lee County that millions have watched over the years is again drawing attention.

The breeding pair of American bald eagles in the North Fort Myers nest successfully continued their family this week. An egg was been confirmed Wednesday at the Bayshore Road nest of F23 and M15.

A second egg could come in the next day or two if past efforts are any indication.

More

The 2025-2026 season is the 14th season for the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam that has been watching over the nest and third season for M15 & F23 as a mated pair.

The eagle cam site, sponsored by Dick Pritchett Real Estate, has been training cameras on the nest for more than a decade.

Last year’s season ended in tragedy after M15 & F23 both contracted avian flu. They overcame the affliction but lost both their eaglets -- E24 & E25 -- to the deadly disease in Spring 2025.

The web site that keeps watch over the nest is now open and available for viewing at the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam website.

Michael Braun
mbraun@wgcu.org
See stories by Michael Braun
