© 2026 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Bear hunt ends with 52 kills; leftover permits go to next hunt

WGCU | By The Associated Press
Published December 30, 2025 at 5:52 PM EST
Joel Cleveland poses with his Florida bear hunting permit Friday, Dec. 5, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)
Mike Carlson
/
AP
Joel Cleveland poses with his Florida bear hunting permit Friday, Dec. 5, 2025, in Tampa. Cleveland applied for the hunt permit lottery with the intention of not using it in an attempt to save a bear from the hunt.

ORLANDO — Fifty-two bears were killed during Florida's first black bear hunt in a decade, state wildlife officials said Tuesday.

The bear hunt, which started Dec. 6 and ended on Sunday, had been restricted to 172 permit holders who had won their vouchers through a random lottery involving more than 160,000 applicants.

At least four dozen of the permits went to opponents of the hunt who never intended to use them, according to the Florida chapter of the Sierra Club, which encouraged critics to apply in the hopes of saving bears. Each permit holder was allowed to kill one bear as part of the state's wildlife management strategy.

The Florida black bear population is considered one of the state's conservation success stories, having grown from just several hundred bears in the 1970s to an estimate over 4,000. Opponents had questioned whether the hunt was necessary, but they were unable to convince the courts to halt it.

"The 2025 black bear hunt, rooted in sound scientific data, was a success," Roger Young, executive director of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, said in a statement.

The kill count may have been lower than expected for a range of reasons, including the possibilities that the state overestimated the population or conservationists managed to take up enough permits to make a difference, said Susannah Randolph, director of the Sierra Club's Florida chapter.

The lack of transparency by state officials about the number raised questions about whether it was accurate since there were no check-in stations for hunters like in 2015, and hunters self-reported their kills via the commission's hunting app, Randolph said.

Until Tuesday, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission had refused to divulge any details on the number of bears killed, despite multiple media requests.

"They have designed it so that they don't actually know the numbers, and they have been dodging the media," Randolph said. "So that is super fishy right off the bat."

This year's hunting plan had more stringent rules than the 2015 hunt, in which permits were provided to anyone who could pay for them, resulting in more than 3,700 permits issued. That led to a chaotic event that was shut down days early. Of the 304 bears killed, at least 38 were females with cubs, meaning the young bears may have died too.

The unused permits are reportedly to be used during the next bear hunt.
Tags
Environment WGCU NewsBear HuntBear Hunting
The Associated Press
See stories by The Associated Press
Trusted by over 30,000 local subscribers

Local News, Right Sized for Your Morning

Quick briefs when you are busy, deeper explainers when it matters, delivered early morning and curated by WGCU editors.

  • Environment
  • Local politics
  • Health
  • And more

Free and local. No spam. Unsubscribe anytime.

More from WGCU
  • Transportation
    Florida Department of Transportation improves safety and traffic along I-75
    Kate Cronin
    The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) is boosting safety and convenience along I-75 with upcoming installations. A pre-construction information session covering new interchange construction at I-75 at Toledo Blade Boulevard and Sumter Boulevard in Sarasota County will be held on Tuesday, Jan 6.
  • Environment
    Coping with Winter Cold
    Dr. Jerry Jackson
    Animals in south Florida don’t have to worry much about winter cold – and indeed many migrants from areas farther north find suitable living conditions here. But, a trip to the beach or on a rare blustery day sometimes makes one wonder. How do ducks, herons, egrets, and other birds tolerate wading or swimming in cold weather? Aquatic birds, for example, have bare skinny legs with leg muscles placed among insulating feathers.Blood vessels going to and from the very few muscles in the legs and feet lie right next to one another, and cold blood going back into the body is warmed by warmer blood coming from the body – and is nearly the same temperature as the blood circulating in the well-insulated body.
  • Land development began Nov. 17, and construction is expected to begin February 2026 on a new FGCU workforce housing project complex named Eagle View Village.
    Housing
    Site prep work started on new FGCU workforce housing complex
    WGCU Staff
    Site work is underway on FGCU’s workforce housing project behind Gulf Coast Town Center. The housing site is adjacent to West Lake Village and Gulf Coast Town Center and will include 74 cottage-style homes and townhomes.