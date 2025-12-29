Site prep work started on new FGCU workforce housing complex

Mike Braun / WGCU Land development began Nov. 17, and construction is expected to begin February 2026 on a new FGCU workforce housing project complex named Eagle View Village.

Site work is underway on FGCU’s workforce housing project behind Gulf Coast Town Center.

The housing site is adjacent to West Lake Village and Gulf Coast Town Center and will include 74 cottage-style homes and townhomes.

Actual construction activity is expected to begin in February 2026 on the housing complex which is to be named Eagle View Village.

First move-ins are set for January 2027 with remaining units made available later in the summer and full occupancy expected by July 2027.

Existing FGCU staff and faculty will have an opportunity to lease a limited number of units beginning in January 2027.

FGCU’s workforce housing project was unanimously approved by the Florida Board of Governors (BOG) on Nov. 6, making the university the first in the State University System of Florida (SUS) to launch such a plan.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.