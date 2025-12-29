© 2026 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Site prep work started on new FGCU workforce housing complex

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published December 29, 2025 at 6:13 AM EST
Land development began Nov. 17, and construction is expected to begin February 2026 on a new FGCU workforce housing project complex named Eagle View Village.
Mike Braun
/
WGCU
Land development began Nov. 17, and construction is expected to begin February 2026 on a new FGCU workforce housing project complex named Eagle View Village.
Land development began Nov. 17, and construction is expected to begin February 2026 on a new FGCU workforce housing project complex named Eagle View Village.
Mike Braun
/
WGCU
Land development began Nov. 17, and construction is expected to begin February 2026 on a new FGCU workforce housing project complex named Eagle View Village.

Site work is underway on FGCU’s workforce housing project behind Gulf Coast Town Center.

The housing site is adjacent to West Lake Village and Gulf Coast Town Center and will include 74 cottage-style homes and townhomes.

Actual construction activity is expected to begin in February 2026 on the housing complex which is to be named Eagle View Village.

First move-ins are set for January 2027 with remaining units made available later in the summer and full occupancy expected by July 2027.

Existing FGCU staff and faculty will have an opportunity to lease a limited number of units beginning in January 2027.

FGCU’s workforce housing project was unanimously approved by the Florida Board of Governors (BOG) on Nov. 6, making the university the first in the State University System of Florida (SUS) to launch such a plan.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.

Tags
Top Story FGCUAffordable HousingHousing MarketFlorida Board of Governors
WGCU Staff
See stories by WGCU Staff
Trusted by over 30,000 local subscribers

Local News, Right Sized for Your Morning

Quick briefs when you are busy, deeper explainers when it matters, delivered early morning and curated by WGCU editors.

  • Environment
  • Local politics
  • Health
  • And more

Free and local. No spam. Unsubscribe anytime.

More from WGCU
  • Environment
    Coping with Winter Cold
    Dr. Jerry Jackson
    Animals in south Florida don’t have to worry much about winter cold – and indeed many migrants from areas farther north find suitable living conditions here. But, a trip to the beach or on a rare blustery day sometimes makes one wonder. How do ducks, herons, egrets, and other birds tolerate wading or swimming in cold weather? Aquatic birds, for example, have bare skinny legs with leg muscles placed among insulating feathers.Blood vessels going to and from the very few muscles in the legs and feet lie right next to one another, and cold blood going back into the body is warmed by warmer blood coming from the body – and is nearly the same temperature as the blood circulating in the well-insulated body.
  • Arts & Culture
    Uncovering the origins of your favorite Christmas carols
    WGCU News
    ‘Tis the season for holly, hot chocolate and the tradition of singing Christmas carols. But what is the origin of some of your favorite holiday classics?
  • Hurricane Recovery
    Return of Class 5 flood insurance rating was a surprise for Fort Myers Beach; town manager sees positive results from news
    Michael Braun
    FEMA has confirmed that Fort Myers Beach has earned a Class 5 rating in the National Flood Insurance Program’s Community Rating System, a step in the recovery from Hurricane Ian that could earn residents financial relief. The rating was formally confirmed in a December letter from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. It is also a national recognition for the Town’s flood mitigation and governance efforts.