Faith based recovery offering second chance at life

For people in Southwest Florida who have hit rock bottom, help is available. Those who are recovering from drug or alcohol addiction have the opportunity to join a program to help turn their lives around.

Teen Challenge Fort Myers is a live-in program that supplies stability, structure and a surrounding built on faith. WGCU’s Elizabeth Andarge shares the story of the program that gives individuals the chance at redemption.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.