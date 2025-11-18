© 2025 WGCU News
Faith based recovery offering second chance at life

WGCU | By WGCU News,
Elizabeth Andarge
Published November 18, 2025 at 5:51 AM EST

For people in Southwest Florida who have hit rock bottom, help is available. Those who are recovering from drug or alcohol addiction have the opportunity to join a program to help turn their lives around.

Teen Challenge Fort Myers is a live-in program that supplies stability, structure and a surrounding built on faith. WGCU’s Elizabeth Andarge shares the story of the program that gives individuals the chance at redemption.

Tags
Mental Health WGCU NewsSWFL In FocusAddictionRehabilitationAlcoholDrugsChristian
