Coast Guard rescues eight from disabled boat off Venice

A U.S. Coast Guard boat crew rescued eight boaters Saturday after their 26-foot vessel became disabled in the Gulf about 35 miles west of Venice.

The boaters and vessel were brought back to a Venice Inlet boat ramp with no reported injuries.

A Coast Guard aircrew located the boaters aboard their disabled vessel in 2 to 3-foot seas and 5-10 knot winds at 9:32 p.m.

A Venice Police Department officer reported an overdue vessel to the Coast Guard in St. Petersburg watchstanders at 1:44 p.m., Saturday.

“Before going out on the water make sure you tell someone where you are going and when you will be back,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Beasley, a USCG boarding officer. “We recommend being as specific as possible so rescue crews have a reliable place to start searching in case of emergency. Boaters should always have Coast Guard approved life jackets, VHF radio, signaling devices and an emergency position locator beacon or personal locator beacon.”

Coast Guard Southeast District crews always recommend mariners take a safety boating course before going out on the water. Visit uscgaux.org to find a safety course near

