Hurricane Ian cut off two islands; These contractors reconnected it -- and won an award

What began as a race against time after Hurricane Ian, has ended with one of Florida’s highest design-build honors.

When Ian struck in Sept. 2022, it severed through large sections of the causeway and stranded more than 6,000 residents. Within 24 hours, Superior Construction and The de Moya Group formed a joint venture to begin rebuilding. Crews restored emergency access in just one week, and the three-mile rebuild — priced at $328 million — was completed two years ahead of the Florida Department of Transportation’s original schedule.

The project has now won the Best Overall Project of the Year and the Transportation/Roadway Project of the Year award by the Design-Build Institute of America’s Florida Region.

“We live and work here, so we build for the long haul, especially when our neighbors are counting on us most," said Toby Mazzoni, area manager at Superior Construction.

Suncoast Searchlight, a nonprofit newsroom of the Community News Collaborative serving Sarasota, Manatee and DeSoto counties, contributed to this report.