The Majesty and Lore of the Great Egret

The Great Egret is, indeed, great!It is great in size, second only to the Great Blue Heron among herons and egrets in Florida – standing on its long legs an adult is nearly three feet tall – and that’s without having its neck stretched upwards. The Great Egret’s solid white feathers often seem unbelievable when this bird is seen wading in muddy water. In between meals and while it is waiting for food to come by, it reaches beneath the feathers of its breast and side to take a bill-full of powderdowns – special feathers that crumble when rubbed against the much sturdier feathers that cover the powderdowns. In a sense applying crushed powder downs is very much like a human applying make-up.

The Great Egret also has another “tool” for maintaining its feathers.The claw on its middle toe – which is the longest toe on each foot --is somewhat flattened and wears with use to form a comb-like structure that is used to maintain the neatness of its plumage. Staying white is important for multiple reasons. It helps keep them cool when out in the sun – which is where it finds food. It also keeps them very white – and visible from a distance. Their whiteness attracts other white birds that gather in flocks.The adage “there’s safety in numbers” applies well to these birds. When roosting or nesting, they regularly gather in numbers – not just with other Great Egrets, but also with other white birds such as Cattle Egrets, Wood Storks, and White Ibis. When in such a roosting group, the greatest safety is in the group center.They often crowd together because the most dangerous spot to be in is on the edge.

When it comes to mealtime, the Great Egret isn’t very picky. It’s diet includes a great diversity of fishes, amphibians, small snakes, lizards, small turtles, small mammals (to rat size), insects, and other small animals. If a Great Egret captures some food away from the water, it quickly takes it to the water and dunks it repeatedly. Herons and egrets don’t have well-developed salivary glands because they don’t need them so long as their meal is either caught or dunked in the water.