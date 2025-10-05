'Steel Magnolias' among local shows opening this week

This week, two shows open and nine shows continue their runs at Southwest Florida equity and community theaters, plus the Sarasota Jewish Theatre presents a limited engagement of “We’ve Got Short Shorts.”

OPENING

Courtesy of Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre / Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 'Steel Magnolias' opens in the Off Broadway Palm on Friday, Oct. 10.

“Steel Magnolias” [Off Broadway Palm]: Heartfelt, humorous, and moving, "Steel Magnolias" celebrates the unbreakable bond of friendship. Set in a small-town Louisiana beauty salon, six strong, witty Southern women navigate life’s triumphs and tragedies with humor and grace. As they share laughter, love, and occasional tears, you’ll be reminded of the resilience of the human spirit. Opens Friday, Oct. 10. Runs through Nov. 15. This week’s performances are Friday, Oct. 10 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 11 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 12 at 1 p.m. [Lunch service begins at 11:30 a.m. for matinees, with dinner service beginning at 5:30 p.m. for evening performances.] For tickets, telephone 239-278-4422 or visit https://broadwaypalm.com/shows/steel-magnolias/.

Courtesy of Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe / Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe 'Purlie' opens at Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe on Saturday, Oct. 11 following Wednesday through Friday previews.

“Purlie” [Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe]: In this Tony-Award winning comedic Broadway play, Purlie, a charismatic and resourceful self-taught Black preacher returns to his home in the Jim Crow South to reclaim his inheritance, save his community church and free the oppressed workers. The problem is that Ol' Cap'n Cotchipee, the domineering plantation owner, is unfairly holding Purlie's inheritance. Through quick wit and determination, Purlie sets out on a bold mission to reclaim dignity, hope and freedom for his community. The play is known for its humor, and commentary on race and inequality in the American South. [The play premiered in 1970 on Broadway, and starred Cleavon Little and Melba Moore, who both won Tony Awards for their portrayals of Purlie and Lutiebelle Gussie Mae Jenkins, respectively. The play was revived on Broadway in 2023 to critical acclaim and starred Leslie Odom Jr. and Kara Young, who also won the Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Play for her performance as Lutiebelle Gussie Mae Jenkins.] Previews are Wednesday, Oct. 8 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Oct. 9 at 7:30 p.m.; and Friday, Oct. 10 at 7:30 p.m. Opens Saturday, Oct. 11 at 7:30 p.m. Performances continue Sunday, Oct. 12 at 2 p.m. Runs through Nov. 9. For tickets, telephone 941-366-1505 or visit https://westcoastblacktheatre.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket#/events/a0SRg000004jA5lMAE.

LIMITED ENGAGEMENT

Courtesy of Sarasota Jewish Theatre / Sarasota Jewish Theatre The Sarasota Jewish Theatre presents two fully staged productions of this season’s 'Jewish Journeys.'

“We’ve Got Short Shorts” [Sarasota Jewish Theatre]: The Sarasota Jewish Theatre presents two fully staged productions of this season’s “Jewish Journeys.”

Courtesy of Sarasota Jewish Theatre / Sarasota Jewish Theatre Is Eddie Carmichael Jewish or Catholic, a liar or just plain crazy?

The first is “The Last Request of Eddie Carmichael/Cohen.” In this short play, Eddie Carmichael announces on his deathbed that he's Jewish, not Catholic, and that his real name is Cohen. As his dying wish he asks a rabbi to marry him and Esther Goldman, a Jewish woman he met in the nursing home. Sister Veronica keeps insisting that Eddie is Catholic and delusional. Is he telling the truth? Is he lying? Or is he just plain crazy?

Courtesy of Sarasota Jewish Theatre / Sarasota Jewish Theatre In this short play, Arthur Kleinman is looking for his lost faith in a Latino saloon, where he finds it’s easier to sin than he ever expected.

The second is “Daniel Ortega and the Yom Kippur Blues.” In this short play, Arthur Kleinman is looking for his lost faith in a Latino saloon, where he finds it’s easier to sin than he ever expected. Luis Valencia is his guide, but where to, heaven or hell? Productions are Friday, Oct. 10 at 1:30 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 11 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 12 at 1:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941- 365-2494 or visit https://purchase.theplayers.org/EventAvailability?EventId=6001&ref=bookNow&scroll=timeAndDates.

CONTINUING

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Florida Studio Theatre Featuring stirring vocal harmonies and musicianship, this show also pays tribute to legends like Bob Dylan, Joni Mitchell, and The Mamas & The Papas, and more.

“A Band Called Honalee: A Tribute to Peter, Paul and Mary … and Friends” [Florida Studio Theatre in Goldstein Cabaret]: Relive the timeless magic of Peter, Paul & Mary with the captivating sounds of A Band Called Honalee. This modern-day folk trio brings to life classics such as “Leaving on a Jet Plane,” “Blowing in the Wind,” and “Puff the Magic Dragon.” Featuring stirring vocal harmonies and musicianship, this show also pays tribute to legends like Bob Dylan, Joni Mitchell, and The Mamas & The Papas, and more. Runs through Oct. 26. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Oct. 7 at 7:30 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Wednesday, Oct. 8 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Oct. 9 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 10 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 11 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; and Sunday, Oct. 12 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2025-summer-cabaret-series/a-band-called-honalee-a-tribute-to-peter-paul-and-mary-and-friends.

Courtesy of The Naples Players / The Naples Players 'And Then There Were None' will keep you guessing (and gasping) until the very last moment!

“And Then There Were None” [The Naples Players]: “And Then There Were None” is Agatha Christie at her very best — a masterfully constructed mystery filled with suspense, deception, and a shocking twist. Ten strangers are on a remote island, each hiding secrets they can’t escape. As the tension builds and the body count rises, the question isn’t just who’s next… it’s who’s behind it all. The suspense will keep you guessing (and gasping) until the very last moment! Runs through Oct. 19. This week’s performances are Wednesday, Oct. 8 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Oct. 9 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 10 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 11 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 12 at 2 p.m. For tickets, visithttps://my.naplesplayers.org/overview/4271 or telephone 239-263-7990.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Florida Studio Theatre From the timeless elegance of Sinatra and the smooth sophistication of Michael Bublé to the sparkle of Bette Midler and Lady Gaga, this show delivers silky vocals, irresistible rhythms, and captivating personality.

“Feeling Good” [Court Cabaret at Florida Studio Theatre]: Swing into an evening of style, swagger, and timeless charm with “Feeling Good,” a high-energy celebration of modern crooners. From the timeless elegance of Sinatra and the smooth sophistication of Michael Bublé to the sparkle of Bette Midler and Lady Gaga, this show delivers silky vocals, irresistible rhythms, and captivating personality. Savor swingin’ favorites like “Come Fly With Me” and “It Had to Be You,” fresh hits like “Home” and “Moondance,” and delightfully cheeky numbers such as “Stuff Like That There” and “Me and Mrs. Jones.” Equal parts class and sass, Feeling Good will leave you – well – feeling good. Runs through February 1, 2026. This week’s shows are Tuesday, Oct. 7 at 6 p.m.; Wednesday, Oct. 8 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Oct. 9 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 10 at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 11 at 6 and 9 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 12 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. For tickets, visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2025-26-winter-cabaret-series/feeling-good/subscribe-to-winter-mainstage-3 or telephone 941-366-9000.

Courtesy of The Laboratory Theater of Florida / Laboratory Theater of Florida With spine-tingling performances and an atmosphere thick with dread, this Broadway sensation is a must-see for fans of the unsettling and the unexpected.

“Grey House” [Laboratory Theater of Florida]: Stranded in the wilderness after a car accident, a young couple seeks shelter in a remote cabin—but something isn’t right. The strange inhabitants seem to know more than they should, and as the night unfolds, reality twists into a nightmare of eerie whispers and unexplainable events. "Grey House" is a chilling, mind-bending thriller that will keep you on edge, blending supernatural horror with psychological suspense. With spine-tingling performances and an atmosphere thick with dread, this Broadway sensation is a must-see for fans of the unsettling and the unexpected. Enter if you dare—because every refuge has its secrets. For more, listen to John Davis’ interview on Gulf Coast Life Arts Edition: “Lab Theater opens 17th season with SWFL premiere of the psychological thriller ‘Grey House’.” Runs through Nov. 2. This week’s performances are Friday, Oct. 10 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 11 at 2 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 12 at 2 p.m. For tickets, visit https://www.purplepass.com/events/316000-grey-house-oct-3rd-2025 or telephone 239-291-2905.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Florida Studio Theatre With all the magic, mischief, and heart of the original story, this lively new adaptation brings Peter Pan’s world to life on stage like never before.

“Peter Pan” [Keating Theatre at Florida Studio Theatre]: Take flight with Peter, Wendy, and Tinker Bell on a journey to Neverland — where pirates roam, fairies sparkle, and kids never grow up! With all the magic, mischief, and heart of the original story, this lively new adaptation brings Peter Pan’s world to life on stage like never before. Runs through Oct. 25. This week’s performances are Sunday, Oct. 12 at 10 a.m. For tickets, visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2025-26-childrens-theatre/peter-pan/subscribe-to-winter-mainstage-2 or telephone 941-366-9000.

Courtesy of Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre / Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre With plenty of laughs, romance, and unforgettable music, 'Pretty Woman' proves that love can rewrite the rules—and that sometimes, the independent Cinderella rescues her Prince!

“Pretty Woman” [Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre]: When a sharp-witted Hollywood escort meets a high-powered businessman, their deal-for-a-week turns into something neither expected. As she takes on Beverly Hills high society, he learns there’s more to life than boardrooms and billion-dollar deals. With plenty of laughs, romance, and unforgettable music, “Pretty Woman” proves that love can rewrite the rules—and that sometimes, the independent Cinderella rescues her Prince! Runs through Nov. 15. This week’s performances are Wednesday, Oct. 8 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Oct. 9 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 10 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 11 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 12 at 1 p.m. [Lunch service begins at 11:30 a.m. for matinees, with dinner service beginning at 5:30 p.m. for evening performances.] For tickets, telephone 239-278-4422 or visit https://broadwaypalm.com/shows/pretty-woman/.

Courtesy of Venice Theatre / Venice Theatre Venice Theatre's run of 'Richard O'Brien's Rocky Horror Show' is sold out.

“Richard O’Brien’s Rocky Horror Show” [Pinkerton Theatre at Venice Theatre]: Caught in a storm, a young couple seeks help at Dr. Frank ’N’ Furter’s castle, leading to wild misadventures. With rock ‘n’ roll, humor, and bold experimentation, “The Rocky Horror Show” explores love, identity, and lust. NOTE: For the safety of the actors, outside props are not permitted. Prop bags will be available for purchase for $10 in the lobby and include bubbles, confetti, a small flashlight, toilet paper, and a section of newspaper. Runs through Oct. 25. This run is already sold out. For more information, telephone 941-488-1115.

Courtesy of Florida Repertory Theatre / Florida Repertory Theatre The Rat Pack Lounge will leave you singing and savoring the days of highballs and high rollers.

“Rat Pack Lounge” [Florida Repertory Theatre]: Frank, Dean, and Sammy are up in heaven, but God tells them they left some unfinished business…It seems Frank made an unfulfilled promise to the owner of the Rat Pack Lounge. Now he and the boys have one night to make things right. This fresh and funny musical revue includes over 30 hit songs, including “My Way,” “What Kind of Fool Am I?” and “Everybody Loves Somebody Sometime.” The Rat Pack Lounge will leave you singing and savoring the days of highballs and high rollers. For more, listen/read on WGCU to “Florida Repertory Theatre opens season with ‘Rat Pack Lounge.” Runs through Nov. 16. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Oct. 7 at 7 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Wednesday, Oct. 8 at 7 p.m.; Thursday, Oct. 9 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 10 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 11 at 2 p.m. [SOLD OUT] and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 12 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-332-4488 or visit https://ci.ovationtix.com/36930/production/1232027.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Florida Studio Theatre's Bowne's Lab.

“We’re Doomed” [Florida Studio Theatre in Bowne’s Lab]: Join the cast of FST Improv for an original horror flick just in time for spooky season. In this improvised horror movie, the audience holds the remote control – complete with the power to rewind, fast forward, and press play on this frightfully funny new release. Runs through Oct. 25. This week’s performance is Saturday, Oct. 11 at 7:30 p.m. For tickets, visit https://ticketing.floridastudiotheatre.org/en/syos/performance/77395 or telephone 941-366-9000.

