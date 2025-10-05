Golisano Children's Museum to host Halloween-themed story time yoga

The Golisano Children’s Museum of Naples is inviting families to a special Storytime Yoga event on Saturday, Oct. 12, at 9 a.m. The hour-long class will feature Halloween-themed yoga movements, interactive activities and a story, all designed to introduce children to imaginative play through yoga, dance and storytelling.

Participants are encouraged to bring their own yoga mats. Registration is required per child and includes admission to the museum for the day. One parent is included with each child’s registration. Tickets and more information are available on the museum’s website.

