Weather swings across South Florida: before and after Thanksgiving

If you're looking for colder changes, you're going to have to wait until after Thanksgiving. If you're liking the warmer temperatures and sunny skies, pre-Thanksgiving week will be the week for you.

🚨 FFS is asking residents to use caution as drought conditions spread across Florida. Several counties have issued outdoor yard debris burn bans, and the Keetch Byrum Drought Index readings indicate severe drought conditions. For fire safety tips, visit https://t.co/guJFtjijfT. pic.twitter.com/qo9FTOm5ib — Florida Forest Service (@FLForestService) November 21, 2025

The chamber of commerce weather we've had this past week will have slight variations at two points this week. We have two cold fronts moving through the state, and although they don't bring many changes, we expect the second to be stronger than the first.

Check out the dry air that comes over Florida after the second cold front pushes through later next week.

It's going to be a cooler, very dry Thanksgiving in North Florida.

South and Central Florida, you have to wait for Black Friday. pic.twitter.com/M1rO8NzRtf — Florida Public Radio Emergency Network (FPREN) (@FloridaStorms) November 22, 2025

The first cold front will struggle to push across South Florida on Sunday. But as this front moves through the area, it will continue to lose its punch; therefore, we do not expect big news in the rain department.

The drought is starting to creep in across inland Palm Beach, Broward, and Miami-Dade. We are in the dry season, but November has been exceptionally dry across much of South Florida.

Last time Miami registered rain was on November 12, and it wasn't much, 0.17 inches. Fort Myers has only registered a trace of rain this month, on the 6th. Key West has recorded traces 3 times this month, and it seems, like many other South Florida weather stations, this month will end with well below-average rainfall.

November is a dry month, but we are well below average so far this month, and the forecast does not look too promising this week, even with two fronts pushing through.

The first cold front will not bring many changes to South Florida; highs will remain in the low to mid-80s, and lows in the upper 60s. Maybe on Monday, we could feel the humidity a touch lower, but that will be it.

The second cold front will be stronger, but mainly dry.

This second cold front will bring temperatures down just in time for Black Friday. We're going from the mid-80s before Thanksgiving to the upper-70s for Black Friday. Although there could be some showers across Central Florida, South Florida will stay with a very low chance for a stray shower on Thanksgiving. Deeper dry air will arrive just in time for the weekend after Thanksgiving. Mornings will likely be in the upper 60s, but we will continue to monitor the weather closer in hopes that slightly cooler air filters in.

Remember that this dry air in place will become stronger with the push of the second cold front. Not only has the drought increased in coverage and intensity, but stronger winds will also make for dangerous conditions at the beaches.

