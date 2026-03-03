Some parents say adjustment — not chaos — defines Florida’s school phone restrictions

When Florida’s classroom cell phone restrictions took effect at the start of the school year, some parents worried about one thing: What happens if I need to reach my child?

Nearly seven months later, some Southwest Florida parents say the reality has been less dramatic than expected.

“I have mixed reactions about it,” said Judd Cribbs, a journalism professor at Florida Gulf Coast University who has two children in K-12 schools. “As a teacher, you’re not crazy about the distraction element of phones, but as a parent, I want to know that I can get ahold of my kid if there’s an emergency.”

Florida’s law restricting cell phone use during instructional time went into effect in July 2025, with implementation beginning the first week of classes in August. The policy limits direct student access to phones during the school day, requiring communication to go through school offices.

At the time, some parents voiced concern about emergency access and the inability to text their children directly.

Mary Hickman, who teaches at First Baptist Academy in Collier County and is also a parent, said she has seen noticeable differences in the classroom.

“There are fewer distractions,” Hickman said. “Students are more engaged because they’re not worried about notifications going off during instruction.”

As a parent, she said she understands the initial anxiety surrounding the change but believes schools are equipped to manage communication.

“If there’s an emergency or a change in pickup, parents can call the front office,” Hickman said. “The message gets delivered. It may not be instant like a text, but it works.”

Cribbs said he has needed to contact his child during school hours since the policy began. The process involved calling the school office and relaying a message through staff.

“It hasn’t been inconvenient or frustrating,” Cribbs said. “It just takes some planning.” In emergency situations, however, opinions differ.

“In an emergency, I want them to be able to pull out their phones and contact me,” Cribbs said.

Hickman said limiting phone use during serious incidents, such as lockdowns, can prevent confusion and the rapid spread of misinformation before officials confirm details.

Nakira Fadael, 15, a student at Gulf Coast High School, said she has noticed fewer interruptions in class since the restrictions began.

“I understand why they did it,” Fadael said. “It helps students focus.”

Still, she said students should have access to their phones in urgent situations. “If something serious happens, I think students should be able to contact their parents,” she said.

From a media literacy perspective, Cribbs said smart phones play a complex role in young people’s lives.

“I kind of think it’s a little of both,” he said, referring to whether the policy is meaningful or symbolic. “I do think it has a meaningful application.”

But he said he has not observed dramatic changes in his children’s overall school engagement. “I haven’t noticed any significant difference,” Cribbs said.

As the school year moves into its final months, the early debate surrounding the policy appears to have settled into routine for some families. Whether the restrictions will ultimately reshape classroom culture or simply become another rule students adapt to remains to be seen.