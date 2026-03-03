Fried rice recall expands to 33 million pounds; glass contamination cited

A Feb. 19 recall of ready-to-eat fried rice that may be contaminated with glass, has been expanded to more than 33 million pounds over a variety of products.

The items were shipped to retail locations nationwide. Certain items were also exported to Canada and Mexico.

Ajinomoto Foods North America of Portland, Ore. announced the expanded recall Tuesday via the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service. The company is recalling approximately 33,617,045 additional pounds of various ready-to-eat (RTE) and NRTE chicken and pork fried rice, ramen, and shu mai dumpling products, for a combined total of 36,987,575 pounds.

The original recall affected only 1.53-kg. cardboard packages containing 6 bags of frozen “AJINOMOTO YAKITORI CHICKEN WITH JAPANESE-STYLE FRIED RICE” and 20-oz. plastic bag packages containing frozen “TRADER JOE’S Chicken Fried Rice with stir fried rice, vegetables, seasoned dark chicken meat and eggs.”

The expansion includes 16 products produced between October 21, 2024, and February 26, 2026, under brand names Ajinomoto Kroger, Ling Ling, Tai Pei, and Trader Joe’s. These products have best-by dates ranging from February 28, 2026, through August 19, 2027. View product list. View labels.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number P-18356, P-18356B, or P-47971 inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The problem was discovered when the establishment notified FSIS that it received multiple consumer complaints involving glass found in product. Upon further investigation, the establishment determined that a vegetable source ingredient, specifically carrots, was the likely source of the glass contamination, which also impacted the additional products subject to this expanded recall. There have been no confirmed reports of injury due to consumption of this product. Anyone concerned about an injury should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in retailers’ or consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Consumer Affairs, Ajinomoto Foods North America, at (855) 742-5011 or email at customercare@ajinomotofoods.com.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

