Tariffs causing trouble for Florida artists

The path of becoming a professional artist isn’t easy. Aside from developing the necessary skills in your particular field, obtaining specific materials can help separate an artist from the field. For textile and fabric artists, they goods they need to create original pieces come from many nations presently being impacted by staggering tariffs from The United States. While industries like automotive and electronics have gotten most of the attention, tariffs have made things difficult for both the importing and cost of fabrics. WGCU’s John Davis share how tariffs are making it difficult for textile artists around the world to make a living.

