Grant to add, expand workforce programs at Lee County high schools

A grant from the state of Florida will allow the School District of Lee County to expand its workforce education programs.

The $1.69 million Workforce Development Capitalization Incentive Program Grant will be used to create three new academies and expand eight existing ones in the Lee school system.

Bonita Springs High School will welcome a new Aviation General Maintenance Academy to prepare students for aviation careers. The School District has partnered with Aviation Precision Technology in Fort Myers to develop the program.

Fort Myers High School will add an Applied Cybersecurity Academy with the grant funding. It will focus on cybersecurity tools, technologies, and best practices.

North Fort Myers High School will gain a Modeling and Simulation Academy to prepare students for postsecondary education and careers in the Manufacturing, Information Technology, and Engineering and Technology Education careers.

Eight existing career and technical education programs will be expanded.

They are:



Advanced Manufacturing Technology at Gateway High School

Aerospace Technologies at Bonita Springs High School

Air Conditioning, Refrigeration, and Heating Technology at Bonita Springs High School

Allied Health Assisting at South Fort Myers High School

Applied Engineering Technology at Estero High School

Nursing Assistant at Bonita Springs High School

Welding Technology at East Lee County High School

Welding Technology at Ida S. Baker High School



“This $1.6 million Workforce CAP Grant is a game-changer for the School District,” said Ed Mathews, associate superintendent for Adult, Career, Technical, and Alternative Education. “Expanding our career academies allows us to align education directly with priorities and the needs of local businesses, giving students hands-on experience, industry certifications, and a clear path to high-demand careers. When schools and employers work together, we’re not just preparing students for graduation, we’re preparing them for life.”



This latest investment strengthens the school district's career academies. In 2024, the school district was awarded $2 million to start an Applied Robotics program at Island Coast High School, a Solar Academy at Estero High School, and an Environmental Water and Reclamation program at Cypress Lake High School. Six high schools were able to expand existing academies. In 2023, the school district received $1.2 million to add the first Manufacturing Program in Lee County at Gateway High School, while also adding Medical Laboratory Assisting programs at Estero, Gateway, and South Fort Myers high schools.



Workforce CAP funding supports the creation and expansion of workforce development programs across the state, offering students in high school and postsecondary education programs hands-on training in high-demand industries.