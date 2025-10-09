Have shoes you no longer wear? Donate them for a good cause

Best Buddies and Unified Sports club at Lehigh Senior High School are collecting new or gently used shoes to raise funds for their organizations.

Michelle Smith, an Exceptional Student Education (ESE) teacher and coordinator of the programs, explained how the donation process works:

“We make sure that there's 10 [pairs for] women, 10 men's, and about five kids pairs in each bag. So, whoever gets them in another country will have a variety of shoes as well that they're getting."

The Unified Sports program provides opportunities for students with and without disabilities to play sports together to promote teamwork. In order to raise funds for both programs, the club has partnered with Funds2Orgs, an organization that buys donated shoes. For every 2,500 pairs of shoes collected, the club will receive $1,000.

As of Oct. 8, they have collected 1,950 pairs, but 550 more are needed to meet the goal. Smith hopes the drive will teach students about the importance of giving back.

"One step at a time, we’re reaching out to the community to help them see what we’re doing and what our students are capable of. We just really want to make a positive impact on the world," Smith said.

The deadline for donations is October 17. Shoes can be dropped off at the following locations:



Smith expressed gratitude for the support the program has received. "I believe they wouldn't help us out if they didn’t believe in these programs and the importance of them. It’s wonderful to know that our world cares."

