Lee Commissioner Mike Greenwell's death confirmed

Lee County government Thursday confirmed the death of County Commissioner Mike Greenwell.

"It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Commissioner Mike Greenwell, a lifelong Lee County resident. He was a strong advocate for the people and businesses of Lee County and will be remembered for seeking meaningful solutions to the challenges his community faced," a county statement said. "We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and all who were touched by his leadership."

He recently confirmed he was suffering from and undergoing treatment for a form of thyroid cancer. He was reportedly in Boston at the time of his death.

Greenwell, 62 and a former professional baseball player with the Boston Red Sox, was commissioner of District 5, an area mostly east of I-75 and north of Route 82. That area encompassed a large portion of North Fort Myers, Alva, and Lehigh Acres.

Arrangements for Greenwell are pending.

Lee County has this biography of Greenwell posted on his commission web page:



Commissioner Mike Greenwell is proud to serve the citizens of Lee County. After his twelve year professional career with the Boston Red Sox, he returned to Lee County so that he could raise his family and become a local business owner.



Mike was appointed to the Lee County Board of County Commissioners by Governor Ron DeSantis July of 2022 and was recently re-elected in 2024. He is the liaison to the Fire Districts, Veterans Affairs and the Gulf Consortium. He also serves on the Lee County Metropolitan Planning Organization, Value Adjustment Board and Lee County Board of Port Commissioners.



He is passionate about protecting our water quality for generations to come. Other priorities include improving our transportation network and infrastructure, economic growth and keeping taxes low for Lee County families and businesses.

