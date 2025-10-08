© 2025 WGCU News
Kirk Roads proposed for Florida colleges, universities with noncompliance penalty

WGCU | By News Service of Florida
Published October 8, 2025 at 11:42 AM EDT
The main and circular FGCU Boulevard at Florida Gulf Coast University would be re-designated as Charlie James Kirk Boulevard under a proposal from a Florida legislator.
News Service of Florida
/
WGCU
The main and circular FGCU Boulevard at Florida Gulf Coast University would be re-designated as Charlie James Kirk Boulevard under a proposal from a Florida legislator.

A House Republican on Tuesday filed a proposal that would re-designate a road at each Florida state university and college to honor conservative leader Charlie Kirk, who was murdered last month in Utah.

Rep. Kevin Steele, R-Dade City, filed the bill (HB 113) for consideration during the legislative session that will start in January. The bill would specify a road at each of the state’s 12 universities and 28 colleges that would be named after Kirk.

As examples, Chieftain Way at Florida State University and Stadium Road at the University of Florida would each be re-designated as Charlie James Kirk Road, while the main and circular FGCU Boulevard at Florida Gulf Coast University would be re-designated as Charlie James Kirk Boulevard.

Money would be withheld from schools that didn’t go along with the changes, under the bill.

Kirk, who helped found and lead the organization Turning Point USA, was shot Sept. 10 during an appearance at Utah Valley University.
