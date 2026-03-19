Sarasota Fine Art Festival and Naples Downtown Art Fair are March 21 and 22

Southwest Florida’s outdoor art festival season is entering its final month with the Sarasota Fine Art Show and Naples Downtown Art Fair taking place March 21 and 22.

The Sarasota Fine Art Show takes place in the parking lot of the Sarasota Art Museum.

The 38th Annual Naples Downtown Art Fair takes place in picturesque Cambier Park. With over 200 exhibitors and vendors, attendees can explore a variety of artistic creations and engage with artists to learn more about their work and techniques.

Courtesy of Hot Works LLC / Hot Works LLC website The Sarasota Fine Art Show takes place in the parking lot of the Sarasota Art Museum.

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The Sarasota Fine Art Show is organized by Hot Works, LLC.

Inside the Sarasota Art Museum, art festival attendees will find a number of exceptional art exhibitions, including “Art Deco: The Golden Age of Illustration” and “Selina Roman: Abstract Corpulence,” which both close March 29, “Molly Hatch: Amalgam,” “Jillian Mayer: Slumpies,” “Janet Echelman: Radical Softness” and “Inside Out.”

Courtesy of Poster House / Sarasota Art Museum 'Art Deco: The Golden Age of Illustration' is on view at Sarasota Art Museum through March 29.

The Sarasota Art Museum traces its origins to 2003. In that year, a group of 13 forward-thinking Sarasotans came together to further their goal of enhancing Sarasota’s rich cultural landscape with a contemporary art museum. After a two-year dialogue with area arts, educational, and community leaders, the Sarasota Art Museum partnered with Ringling College of Art and Design to transform the historic Sarasota High School into an art museum and visual arts educational center.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall The Sarasota Art Museum occupies historic Sarasota High School.

Sarasota Art Museum is a catalyst for appreciation and understanding of the art of our time. As a platform for exposure, education, and experimentation, the museum inspires new ideas and new ways of being through an endless rotation of transformative, relevant, and pioneering exhibitions. As Sarasota’s only museum solely focused on contemporary artists and their work, SAM offers visitors a place to see thought-provoking exhibitions and participate in education programs that start conversations and amplify the city’s creative spirit.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Golden trumpet trees provide a colorful backdrop for the Naples Downtown Art Fair.

The Naples Downtown Art Fair is a highly anticipated annual event that brings together artists, collectors, and art enthusiasts from all over the world.

This fair is organized by Naples Art Institute.

Naples Art Institute is located in the northwest corner of Cambier Park.

Courtesy of Naples Art Institute / Naples Art Institute Naples Downtown Art Fair attendees can take in the Joan Miro exhibition inside the Naples Art Institute while attending the festival.

Inside the Naples Art Institute, art fair attendees will find “Joan Miro’: Fire in the Soul.” This exhibition offers a striking selection of Joan Miró’s works—ranging from graphic pieces to vibrant paintings—revealing the themes of nature, mysticism, and Catalan identity that shaped his unique artistic language. Through symbolic imagery and spiritual undertones, the show invites viewers into Miró’s poetic and transcendent vision of the world.

The exhibition closes April 4.

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.