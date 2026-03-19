Edison Park Homeowners planning parade, recital and toast by Mayor Anderson to mark 'Rachel at the Well's' 100th anniversary

The Spirit of Fort Myers, known popularly as "Rachel at the Well," stands at the entrance to Edison Park at McGregor Boulevard and Llewellyn Street. April 8 marks the 100th anniversary of the sculpture’s dedication. The Edison Park Neighborhood Association is celebrating the occasion on Sunday, April 12th with a parade that features the Edison Park School Drum Group and the Fort Myers High School Green Wave Marching Band, a recital by the Edison Park School violinists and a re-dedication and toast by Mayor Kevin Anderson.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall 'Rachel at the Well' is a statue of a Grecian maiden pouring water from an urn into a pool at her feet.

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More on Rachel’s centennial celebration

The parade will begin at 4 p.m. at the Larchmont Road entrance to Edison Park.

Police will be present for traffic control. Roads will be blocked until the parade passes by.

Courtesy of Edison Park Homeowner's Association / Cheri O’Mailia Parade route.

In addition to the parade, recital and toast, the event will include vintage calliope tunes provided by the Edison Ford Winter Estates, hot dogs by J Dubs Chi-Town Dawgs, Edison Park History Story Boards by Cheri O’Mailia, celebration cake and children’s activities.

The parade is subject to favorable weather and may be cancelled in the event of rain.

More on Rachel’s creation and original dedication

Edison Park was platted by the Snell Brothers of Sarasota. Among their builders and developers was James D. Newton, the man who many years later authored "Uncommon Friends," a book that chronicles the special bonds of friendship shared by inventors Thomas Edison, Henry Ford and Harvey Firestone. However, at the time the 20-year-old Newton began developing his subdivision, he had yet to meet Fort Myers’ three famous winter residents.

Courtesy of Southwest Florida Historical Society / Southwest Florida Historical Society James D. Newton knew he needed to create a spectacular entryway for the neighborhood he was developing for the Snell Brothers.

Though young, Newton was nevertheless an astute businessman and knew he needed to create a spectacular entryway for the neighborhood he was developing. So he hired a German immigrant by the name of Helmuth (Helmut) von Zengen to make a sculpture for the spired and arched entrance he was planning to place across Llewellyn Drive.

Courtesy of Von Zengen Family / Von Zengen Family Sculptor Helmuth von Zengen

Von Zengen patterned his commission after the famous gate in Chestnut Hill, an affluent Philadelphia suburb.

Von Zengen originally designed the sculpture as a nude. However, he was persuaded to cover the maiden with a shift as a concession to Mina Edison and a group of women she represented.

Mina Edison was so appreciative that she and Thomas Edison attended the dedication, which drew a crowd of approximately 500 people.

According to local historian Gerri Reaves, the event was filmed by Pathe’ News, “as was common with events following the great inventor.”

Newton ultimately donated the sculpture to the city of Fort Myers.

Years later, it fell into disrepair as it was coated with layer upon layer of green paint to honor the Fort Myers High School Green Wave.

The 54 alternating layers of green and white paint were stripped off in 1983 when the Fort Myers Beautification Advisory Board hired local sculptor D.J. Wilkins to restore and turn the sculpture back into a fountain. Incident to the restoration, Wilkins also designed and installed special lighting to illuminate the sculpture after dark, and replaced much of the old, rusted cast iron water pipes running through the sculpture with more modern PVC.

Newton attended the Dec. 6, 1983 re-dedication.

For more than 50 years, the sculpture had been called "Rachel at the Well." Newton shocked those in attendance when he disclosed that the work’s true title is “The Spirit of Fort Myers.”

Go here for more information about James D. Newton and Helmuth von Zengen.

Historic Preservation Commission Chair Gina Sabiston calls Rachel an “icon of our community.”

Courtesy of Von Zengen Family / Von Zengen Family Photo depicting sculptor Helmuth von Zengen standing alongside completed statue in 1926.

Hurricane Ian

The sculpture was nearly destroyed during Hurricane Ian. Over the years, bougainvillea had entwined its branches around the wrought iron fence behind the statue. When the bougainvillea caught Ian’s 100 mile per hour winds, it toppled the fence, which landed on the maiden and broke her neck and back. But both the sculpture and her surround were repaired and reinforced to better protect both from damage during future tropical events.

For more on the saga of the sculpture’s damage and restoration, read:



Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.

Sponsored in part by the State of Florida through the Division of Arts and Culture.