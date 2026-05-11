'Confederates' headlines shows opening this week at Southwest Florida theaters

This week, three shows open, four close, eight continue their runs and there is one limited engagement at Southwest Florida equity and community theaters.

OPENING

Photo by Ssorcha Augustine courtesy of Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe / Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe Moriah Cary (left) and Jazzmin Carson portray Sarah and Sandra – two powerful stories of Black womanhood across centuries of U.S. history

“Confederates” [Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe]: "Confederates," by Dominique Morisseau, is a riveting, time-shifting drama that intertwines the lives of two Black women separated by centuries. A modern-day professor battles institutional bias and public scrutiny, while an enslaved woman during the Civil War risks everything in pursuit of freedom. As their stories unfold in parallel, past and present collide, revealing urgent truths about race, power, and resilience in America. Read/hear, “Limited run of 'Confederates' continues Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe's exploration of playwright Dominique Morisseau's work.” Opens May 13. Runs to May 24. This week’s performances are Wednesday, May 13 at 2 p.m.; Thursday, May 14 at 2 p.m.; Friday, May 15 at 2 p.m.; and Sunday, May 17 at 7:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-1505 or visit https://www.westcoastblacktheatre.org/productions/confederates/.

“Leaving on a Jet Plane” [Goldstein Cabaret at Florida Studio Theatre]: Rediscover the heart and harmony of the 1960s in this intimate and joyful tribute to the era that shaped a generation. Featuring acoustic favorites from Simon & Garfunkel, Crosby, Stills & Nash, Cat Stevens, The Lovin’ Spoonful, and Bob Dylan, this warm and authentic cabaret proves that folk music wasn’t just a moment: it was a movement. Opens May 12. Runs to July 12. This week’s performances are Tuesday, May 12 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, May 13 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, May 14 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, May 15 at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.; Saturday, May 16 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.; and Sunday, May 17 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2026-summer-cabaret-series/leaving-on-a-jet-plane.

Courtesy of Charlotte Players / Charlotte Players 'The Velocity of Autumn' is a wickedly funny and wonderfully touching discovery of the fragility and ferocity of life.

“The Velocity of Autumn” [Langdon Playhouse at The Charlotte Players]: The story swirls around Alexandra, an 80-year-old artist in a showdown with her family over where she’ll spend her remaining years. In Alexandra’s corner are her wit, her volcanic passion, and the fact that she’s barricaded herself in her Brooklyn brownstone with enough Molotov cocktails to take out the block. But her children have their own secret weapon: estranged son Chris, who returns after 20 years, crawls through Alexandra’s second-floor window and becomes the family’s unlikely mediator. No sooner are the words “Hi, Mom” uttered than the emotional bombs start detonating. “The Velocity of Autumn” is a wickedly funny and wonderfully touching discovery of the fragility and ferocity of life. Opens May 14. Runs to May 24. This week’s performances are Thursday, May 14 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, May 15 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, May 16 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, May 17 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-255-1022 or visit https://charlotteplayers.ludus.com/index.php?show_id=200491756.

LIMITED ENGAGEMENT

Courtesy of The Naples Players / The Naples Players This production is already sold out.

“Footloose JR.” [TNP Academy]: Based on the hit 1984 movie, this vibrant and high-energy musical follows Ren McCormack, a teenager who moves to a small town where dancing and rock music are banned. Defying the rules and facing resistance from the local authorities, Ren teams up with his friends to bring joy, freedom, and rhythm back to the community. With classic songs like “Footloose,” “Let’s Hear It for the Boy,” and “Holding Out for a Hero,” this production is packed with catchy tunes, thrilling dance numbers, and heartwarming moments. Perfect for all ages, "Footloose" will leave audiences tapping their feet and ready to dance their way to a more liberated world! Already sold out.

CLOSING

Courtesy of Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre / Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 'All Shook Up' closes May 16 at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre.

“All Shook Up” [Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre]: It’s “Footloose,” “Grease” and “Happy Days” all rolled into one zany story. This hip-swiveling musical is inspired by the songs of Elvis Presley and features over 24 Elvis hits. The story takes place in 1955, in a square little town in the middle of a square little state. A young mechanic named Natalie dreams of escaping her quiet Midwestern life. When a tall, handsome motorcycling stranger with blue-suede shoes and a guitar strapped to his back rides into town in search of a mechanic, Natalie’s whole life changes. Closes May 16. This week’s performances are Wednesday, May 13 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, May 14 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Friday, May 15 at 7:30 p.m.; and Saturday, May 16 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. [Lunch service begins for matinees at 11:30 a.m. and at 5:30 p.m. for evening and twilight shows.] For tickets, visit https://broadwaypalm.com/shows/all-shook-up/ or telephone 239-278-4422.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre 'Birthday Candles' closes May 17 at Florida Studio Theatre.

“Birthday Candles” [Florida Studio Theatre in the Gompertz Theatre]: Ernestine Ashworth spends her 17th birthday agonizing over her insignificance in the universe. Soon enough, it’s her 18th birthday. Even sooner, her 41st. Her 70th. Her 107th. Five generations, an infinity of dreams, and one cake baked over a century. Also hear/read, “’Birthday Candles’ makes southeastern premiere at Florida Studio Theatre in April.’” Closes May 17. This week’s performances are Tuesday, May 12 at 7 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Wednesday, May 13 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Thursday, May 14 at 7 p.m.; Friday, May 15 at 3 p.m. [SOLD OUT] and 8 p.m.; Saturday, May 16 at 8 p.m.; and Sunday, May 17 at 2 p.m. [SOLD OUT]. For tickets, visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2025-26-winter-mainstage-series/birthday-candles or telephone 941-366-9000.

“Lies, Spells and Old Wives Tales” [Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe]: This new musical comedy from Nate and Michael Jacobs celebrates the spirit, identity, and cultural essence of a people. The show spotlights the sayings, beliefs, values, fables, stories, and traditions that are passed down from generation to generation and become the fiber and foundation that establishes the conventions and traditions of a people. Runs to May 17. This week’s performances are Tuesday, May 12 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, May 13 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, May 14 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, May 15 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, May 16 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, May 17 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-1505 or visit https://www.westcoastblacktheatre.org/productions/lies-spells-and-old-wives-tales/.

Courtesy of Gulfshore Playhouse / Gulfshore Playhouse This week's performances of 'Six the Musical Teen Edition' features Gulfshore Playhouse's Gold Cast.

“Six the Musical Teen Edition” [Gulfshore Playhouse]: The six wives of Henry VIII take center stage in this pop rock concert-style musical with crowd-pleasing music and high energy choreography. This week’s performances feature the Gold Cast. Performances are Friday, May 15 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, May 16 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, May 17 at 3 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-261-7529 or visit https://www.gulfshoreplayhouse.org/shows-events/sixtix/.

CONTINUING

Courtesy of Gulfshore Playhouse / Gulfshore Playhouse 'Beautiful: The Carole King Musical' stars Julia Bain.

“Beautiful the Carole King Musical” [Gulfshore Playhouse]: At 18, she wrote chart-topping songs for the biggest names in music like Aretha Franklin and The Drifters, and just over a decade later, she was the voice of a generation. This soaring musical features two decades of King’s hit melodies such as “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” “I Feel the Earth Move,” “One Fine Day,” and more! This smash Broadway hit weaves a nostalgic, feel-good tapestry celebrating resilience, self-discovery, and the authentic spirit of a legend. Stars Julia Bain. Runs to May 31. This week’s performances are Tuesday, May 12 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, May 13 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, May 14 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, May 15 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, May 16 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, May 17 at 3 p.m. [SOLD OUT]. For tickets later in the run, visit https://www.gulfshoreplayhouse.org/buy-tickets/7760/34401 or telephone 239-261-7529.

“Blockbusted” [Bowne’s Lab at Florida Studio Theatre]: Get ready to call the shots as you take the director’s seat in the most unpredictable, laugh-out-loud, high-stakes show around! From gripping mysteries to awkward rom-coms, FST’s fearless improv ensemble takes the audience’s wildest ideas and spins them into scenes so unexpected, not even we know what’s coming next. Buckle up—it’s drama, comedy, and mayhem, all improvised and all in your hands! Runs through May 30. This week’s performance is Saturday, May 16 at 7:30 p.m. For tickets, visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/fst-improv/blockbusted.

Courtesy of Asolo Repertory Theatre / Asolo Repertory Theatre This beloved classic has delighted audiences across the globe for over six decades.

“Fiddler on the Roof” [Asolo Repertory Theatre]: This beloved classic has delighted audiences across the globe for over six decades. Tevye, the village milkman, is trying to provide his wife and their five daughters with a life filled with prosperity, faith, and tradition. But more than one revolution is on the horizon and everything they have come to cherish hangs in the balance. One of the most beloved musicals of all time makes its long-awaited debut on the Asolo Rep stage. Runs to May 24. This week’s performances are Tuesday, May 12 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, May 13 at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, May 14 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, May 15 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, May 16 at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, May 17 at 1:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-351-8000 or visit https://asolorep.org/show/fiddler-on-the-roof/.

Courtesy of Asolo Repertory Theatre / Asolo Repertory Theatre 'Marie and Rosetta' runs at Asolo Repertory Theatre through May 31.

“Marie and Rosetta” [Asolo Repertory Theatre]: A huge influence on Elvis Presley, Ray Charles, Johnny Cash, and Jimi Hendrix, Sister Rosetta Tharpe was a legend in her time. Her fierce guitar, magnetic stage presence, and swinging style transformed traditional gospel music, earning her the honorary title: godmother of Rock ‘n’ Roll. “Marie and Rosetta” chronicles her first rehearsal with a young protégée, Marie Knight, as they prepare to embark on a tour that would establish them as one of the great duos in music history. Runs to May 31. This week’s performances are Tuesday, May 12 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, May 13 at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, May 14 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, May 15 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, May 16 at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, May 17 at 1:30 p.m. For tickets, visit https://tickets.asolorep.org/ or telephone 941-351-8000.

Courtesy of Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre / Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre This darkly comedic, edge-of-your-seat drama is an adaptation of Stephen King’s bestseller.

“Misery” [Off Broadway Palm]: In this darkly comedic, edge-of-your-seat adaptation of Stephen King’s bestseller, author Paul Sheldon thinks he’s lucky to be rescued after a car crash—until he meets his “number one fan,” Annie Wilkes. What starts as care, quickly turns into captivity as Annie demands a new ending to his latest novel… or else. Runs to May 23. This week’s performances are Wednesday, May 13 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, May 14 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Friday, May 15 at 7:30 p.m.; and Saturday, May 16 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. [Lunch service begins for matinees at 11:30 a.m. and at 5:30 p.m. for evening and twilight shows.] For tickets, telephone 239-278-4422 or visit https://broadwaypalm.com/shows/misery/.

Courtesy of The Naples Players / The Naples Players You don’t need to be a Shakespeare scholar to fall in love with The Naples Players' production of 'Much Ado About Nothing.'

“Much Ado About Nothing” [The Naples Players]: You don’t need to be a Shakespeare scholar to fall in love with “Much Ado About Nothing.” This delightful comedy blends sharp humor, playful romance, and clever twists into a story that’s as engaging as it is entertaining. Whether you’re a longtime fan or experiencing Shakespeare for the first time, this production promises to captivate and charm. Runs to May 24. This week’s performances are Wednesday, May 13 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, May 14 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, May 15 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, May 16 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, May 17 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-263-7990 or visit https://naplesplayers.org/tickets/much-ado-about-nothing/.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Florida Studio Theatre website 'One Hit Wonders' is a toe-tapping celebration of those unforgettable songs that lit up the charts and became part of our lives one time.

“One Hit Wonders” [Florida Studio Theatre in the Court Cabaret]: “One Hit Wonders” is a toe-tapping celebration of those unforgettable songs that lit up the charts and became part of our lives one time. From the epic storytelling of “American Pie” to the carefree whistle of “Don’t Worry, Be Happy,” this show celebrates the artists who gave us a single great hit. Quirky, charming, and packed with guilty pleasures, “One Hit Wonders” proves that sometimes one hit is all you need. For more, visit “Part of the fun with Florida Studio Theatre’s ‘One Hit Wonders’ is discovering which songs are included in the revue.” Runs to June 21. This week’s performances are Tuesday, May 12 at 6 p.m.; Wednesday, May 13 at 6 p.m. [SOLD OUT] and 9 p.m.; Thursday, May 14 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, May 15 at 6 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Saturday, May 16 at 6 p.m. [SOLD OUT] and 9 p.m.; and Sunday, May 17 at 2 p.m. [SOLD OUT] and 7:30 p.m. For tickets to this show and those later in the run, visit https://ticketing.floridastudiotheatre.org/en/production/74334?_gl=1*7g5sc4*_gcl_au*MTQ3MzI5MzQyOC4xNzcwNTg5NTc3 telephone 941-366-9000.

Courtesy of The Studio Players / The Studio Players 'Show People' stars John Strealy, Rosie DeLeon, Cindy Sepich and Jay Terzis.

“Show People” [The Studio Players]: Jerry and Marnie are Broadway actors who haven't worked in years. At Jerry's insistence, they take on a wildly unorthodox job for a rich, young New York banker in "Show People," a comedy about the darker aspect of the need to create, perform and remain relevant. Starring John Strealy, Rosie DeLeon, Cindy Sepich & Jay Terzis. Runs to May 24. This week’s performances are Friday, May 15 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, May 16 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, May 17 at 3 p.m. For tickets, visit https://events.ticketleap.com/tickets/the-studio-players/show-people-by-paul-weitz#/ or telephone 239-398-9192.

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.