Free youth concert at Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall features Gulf Coast Youth Orchestra and Youth Jazz Ensemble

Last year, Gulf Coast Symphony founded the Gulf Coast Youth Orchestra. On Tuesday, May 12, its gifted young musicians will perform for the first time onstage at the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall. They’ll be joined by the Gulf Coast Youth Jazz Ensemble for a free concert that starts at 7 p.m.

“The youth orchestra is playing four pieces,” said Maestro and Gulf Coast Symphony Music Director Andrew Kurtz. The high school jazz ensemble has a full 45-minute set and then …. the high school jazz ensemble will play with the youth orchestra at the end and they have a grand finale for both of our ensembles.”

Maestro Kurtz is hoping for a big turnout.

“No tickets are required,” Kurtz said. “Please come and support these children. They are the future of our community. I'm sure some of them will go on into music and many more of them will become productive members of our community and hopefully be supporting the cultural organizations that exist here.”

Both the orchestra and the jazz ensemble will be conducted by Diego Hernandez, the newest full-time member of Gulf Coast Symphony.

“We're expanding his role to actually be the coordinator for all of our youth ensembles,” said Kurtz. “Even though we'll still have different directors and conductors for things, he will handle the growth, which will become exponential, not just this coming year, but in the years to follow as we continue to reinvest in our community and invest in the youth and the future of this area.”

The program is just an hour and 15 minutes.

Courtesy of Gulf Coast Symphony / Gulf Coast Symphony This will be the first time the Gulf Coast Youth Orchestra performs at the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall.

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The Gulf Coast Youth Orchestra aims to be the region’s premier youth orchestra for gifted young classical musicians and to become one of the most highly regarded youth orchestras in the United States.

“We believe that the pursuit of musical excellence builds character, discipline, commitment, and community,” states Gulf Coast Symphony on its website. “We aim to create a unique learning environment in which a diverse cohort of students develops fundamental life skills including leadership, self-confidence, teamwork, and resilience through rehearsing and performing quality orchestral music.”

The program is designed to supplement each youth’s participation in school band/orchestra programs and private study. Participation in GCYO includes weekly rehearsals and regularly scheduled concerts.

“We started the youth orchestra so that there would be a high-quality, full symphonic ensemble again in Lee County, and we are thrilled with the growth we’ve seen through this year,” Kurtz added. “We don’t currently charge tuition for the youth orchestra because we don't want any barriers to entry. As long as they have the ability to play at the level that's required, we're allowing students to participate.”

Participation is open to musicians ages 15–22 who play violin, viola, cello, double bass, percussion, harp, flute, piccolo, oboe, English horn, clarinet, bass/Eb clarinet, bassoon, contrabassoon, French horn, trumpet, trombone, bass trombone, or tuba. Musicians younger than 15 who are ready for a highly advanced musical experience may also join, subject to approval by the conductor.

“We've modeled it off of some of the best youth orchestras throughout the country,” Kurtz noted, who was a member of the Philadelphia Youth Orchestra.

Gulf Coast Youth Orchestra Conductor Diego Hernandez had similar experiences playing in the youth orchestra in Tallahassee.

Courtesy of Gulf Coast Symphony / Gulf Coast Symphony The Gulf Coast Youth Jazz Ensemble is a full jazz band for students in grades 9-12 with at least two full years of experience on their instrument.

The Gulf Coast Youth Jazz Ensemble is a full jazz band for students in grades 9-12 with at least two full years of experience on their instrument. The ensemble provides performance and learning opportunities outside of the general classroom for those who seek to expand their musical journeys through jazz. The GCYJE meets Mondays from 6 to 8 p.m. August to May at the Music & Arts Community Center. This ensemble is open to High School students. Applicants must audition for acceptance into the group.

Visit https://gulfcoastsymphony.org/class/jazz-collective-youth-ensemble/ for applications and more information.

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.