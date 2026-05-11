© 2026 WGCU News
News for all of Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Lee County changes water disinfection process

WGCU | By Cary Barbor
Published May 11, 2026 at 4:11 PM EDT

On May 21, Lee County Utilities will change its water disinfection process from a free chlorine residual back to using chloramines as the primary disinfectant.

Residents who use a kidney dialysis machine at home should contact an equipment supplier so the proper filtering equipment may be installed.

Tropical fish or aquatic animal owners should contact a local tropical fish store for appropriate pretreatment of water before adding water to tanks.

Customers may notice a temporary change in the taste, odor and color of the water, which is not harmful.

It will take about a week for the entire area to be converted.

Customers with questions can call Lee County Utilities 8 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. weekdays at 239-533-8845.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.
Tags
Consumer affairs WGCU NewsLee CountyClean Water
Cary Barbor
czahaby@wgcu.org
See stories by Cary Barbor
Trusted by over 30,000 local subscribers

Local News, Right Sized for Your Morning

Quick briefs when you are busy, deeper explainers when it matters, delivered early morning and curated by WGCU editors.

  • Environment
  • Local politics
  • Health
  • And more

Free and local. No spam. Unsubscribe anytime.

More from WGCU