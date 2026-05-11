Lee County changes water disinfection process

On May 21, Lee County Utilities will change its water disinfection process from a free chlorine residual back to using chloramines as the primary disinfectant.

Residents who use a kidney dialysis machine at home should contact an equipment supplier so the proper filtering equipment may be installed.

Tropical fish or aquatic animal owners should contact a local tropical fish store for appropriate pretreatment of water before adding water to tanks.

Customers may notice a temporary change in the taste, odor and color of the water, which is not harmful.

It will take about a week for the entire area to be converted.

Customers with questions can call Lee County Utilities 8 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. weekdays at 239-533-8845.

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