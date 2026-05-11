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Motorists should avoid part of Winkler Road during one-day emergency repair Tuesday

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published May 11, 2026 at 6:45 PM EDT
Repair area Winkler Road
Repair area Winkler Road

Motorists using Winkler Road between College Parkway and McGregor Boulevard should seek alternate routes Tuesday, May 12, while necessary emergency utility repairs are being made.

Flaggers will be in place and traffic will be reduced to one lane between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. so a contractor for Lee County Utilities can repair a force main near the intersection at Averly Street. A force main is a pressurized pipe in a wastewater collection system that uses pumps to move sewage from low-lying areas or uphill, rather than relying on gravity.

Motorists who continue to use Winkler Road during the repair should expect delays.

It’s anticipated the repair work will take one day, with normal traffic patterns resuming Wednesday.

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Transportation WGCU NewsFort MyersLee County
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