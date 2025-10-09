© 2025 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

New affordable housing complex coming to Naples

WGCU | By Elizabeth Andarge
Published October 9, 2025 at 6:06 AM EDT
Conception of the Ekos Creekside project

Naples is getting a new affordable housing complex called Ekos Creekside. The seven-story, 160-unit building is being developed by McDowell Housing Partners (MHP) and marks the company’s fourth development in Naples.

Christopher Shear, president of McDowell Housing Partners shared his sentiments on the project: “Ekos Creekside is not just about creating housing, it’s about investing in Collier County’s future and supporting the families who are the backbone of its economy.”

Located at 6360 Collier Boulevard, the development will provide housing options for households earning between 30% and 80% of the area median income (AMI).

Collier County secured the land through its Workforce Housing Land Acquisition Surtax Fund and entered into a long-term ground lease with McDowell Housing Partners to ensure the development remains affordable in perpetuity.

The building is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2027.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.
Tags
Culture and Connections WGCU NewsCulture and ConnectionsNaplesAffordable HousingHousing MarketCollier County
Elizabeth Andarge
See stories by Elizabeth Andarge
Trusted by over 30,000 local subscribers

Local News, Right Sized for Your Morning

Quick briefs when you are busy, deeper explainers when it matters, delivered early morning and curated by WGCU editors.

  • Environment
  • Local politics
  • Health
  • And more

Free and local. No spam. Unsubscribe anytime.
More from WGCU