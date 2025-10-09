New affordable housing complex coming to Naples

Naples is getting a new affordable housing complex called Ekos Creekside. The seven-story, 160-unit building is being developed by McDowell Housing Partners (MHP) and marks the company’s fourth development in Naples.

Christopher Shear, president of McDowell Housing Partners shared his sentiments on the project: “Ekos Creekside is not just about creating housing, it’s about investing in Collier County’s future and supporting the families who are the backbone of its economy.”

Located at 6360 Collier Boulevard, the development will provide housing options for households earning between 30% and 80% of the area median income (AMI).

Collier County secured the land through its Workforce Housing Land Acquisition Surtax Fund and entered into a long-term ground lease with McDowell Housing Partners to ensure the development remains affordable in perpetuity.

The building is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2027.

