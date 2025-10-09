Uniting through sports: FGCU's Adaptive Sports Day brings together students and athletes

Kristina Thomas watched from the sideline as her ten-year-old son Justin played wheelchair basketball during FGCU's Adaptive Sports Day.

“It’s his day. He's lighting up. You can see the smile. It means the world to him,” Thomas said.

Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU Justin Thomas, 10, center, plays basketball during Adaptive Sports Day at FGCU on Saturday, October 4, 2025.

Justin is 10 years old and has spina bifida. He has been playing basketball and flag football for several years on teams with able- bodied kids.

Thomas says the recent event was a good opportunity for Justin to see other people in wheelchairs and with other disabilities.

“He can check out the equipment and be with kids that have, you know, unique abilities, like he does...I want him to know that, you know, there are tons of people out there that have disabilities. It doesn't make you any different, it just makes you a little bit more unique,” Thomas said.

The event, which had more than 100 student volunteers from the physical and occupational therapy programs as well as nursing and exercise science, gave those with disabilities a chance to try new sports and activities such as lacrosse, tennis and waterskiing.

"There's a lot of people don't have a lot of opportunity to engage in just fun and be able to be physically active and try out sports, and this is an opportunity to give people a chance to try something before they just jump into a group where they don't know anyone. So it's a welcoming environment.”

1 of 10 — 100825aiwAdaptiveSports005.jpg Wheelchair tennis instructor Marc McLean works with FGCU occupational therapy students during Adaptive Sports Day at FGCU on Saturday, October 4, 2025. The event lets them try out different activities in wheelchairs to better understand the needs of their future patients. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 2 of 10 — 100825aiwAdaptiveSports009.jpg Volunteers with Ann’s Angels help a participant on an adaptive waterski during Adaptive Sports Day at FGCU on Saturday, October 4, 2025. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 3 of 10 — 100825aiwAdaptiveSports002.jpg FGCU Occupational Therapy student Kerrigan Donnelly, right, tries to block a shot by Justin Thomas, 10, left, during Adaptive Sports Day at FGCU on Saturday, October 4, 2025. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 4 of 10 — 100825aiwAdaptiveSports004.jpg Wheelchair tennis instructor Marc McLean works with FGCU occupational therapy students during Adaptive Sports Day at FGCU on Saturday, October 4, 2025. The event lets them try out different activities in wheelchairs to better understand the needs of their future patients. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 5 of 10 — 100825aiwAdaptiveSports003.jpg FGCU physical therapy assistant professor Ellen Donald talks to Azul during Adaptive Sports Day at FGCU on Saturday, October 4, 2025. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 6 of 10 — 100825aiwAdaptiveSports006.jpg Justin Thomas, 10, tries to steal the ball from FGCU OT student Nicole Camacho during a game of basketball at Adaptive Sports Day at FGCU on Saturday, October 4, 2025. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 7 of 10 — 100825aiwAdaptiveSports007.jpg Three-time Paralympic gold medalist Adam Page practices lacrosse with FGCU occupational therapy students during Adaptive Sports Day at FGCU on Saturday, October 4, 2025. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 8 of 10 — 100825aiwAdaptiveSports001.jpg Justin Thomas, 10, center, plays basketball during Adaptive Sports Day at FGCU on Saturday, October 4, 2025. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 9 of 10 — 100825aiwAdaptiveSports010.jpg Volunteers with Ann’s Angels help Miles Carlson, 10, while he rides on an adaptive waterski during Adaptive Sports Day at FGCU on Saturday, October 4, 2025. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 10 of 10 — 100825aiwAdaptiveSports008.jpg Volunteers with Ann’s Angels help a participant on an adaptive waterski during Adaptive Sports Day at FGCU on Saturday, October 4, 2025. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU

The student volunteers also learned about the challenges of wheelchair use. They learned to play tennis, lacrosse and basketball in wheelchairs. Their experiences help them better serve their future patients.

"This is the population that many of them will work with, or should work with, people with intellectual disability, often it's a certain segment of OTs and PTs that work with them when they're young. But what we're finding is that as people grow older, there's not there's not service providers that will work with this population. So we're trying to expose students across all areas of expertise to this population.”

FGCU student Lexia Hall is a third-year physical therapy student who volunteered at the waterfront taking people kayaking. She also played wheelchair basketball with her physical therapy class last week to prepare for the event.

"By putting yourself in their shoes and being in a wheelchair while trying to play basketball. That's really difficult, more so than some people would even imagine, so being able to kind of step into what their life is like, you can better do the treatment or interventions or kind of help them find the right path,” Hall said.

