 Burn ban active in Sarasota County due to dry conditions

A burn ban went into effect Saturday morning for Sarasota County due to local drought conditions and an increased chance of fire hazards.

Under Sarasota County’s burn ban ordinance (Sarasota County Code Section 58-2), burn bans automatically go into effect countywide and prohibit almost all open burning when the Keetch-Byram Drought Index (KBDI) meets or exceeds 500.

All outdoor burning is prohibited unless a permit has been issued and is applicable for the unincorporated areas of Sarasota County and the City of Sarasota.

Exceptions to this include cooking on barbeque grills or pits that do not exceed three feet in diameter and two feet in height, or any other valid state or county-authorized burn.

The burn ban will automatically lift after the drought index falls below 500 for seven consecutive days. This announcement will be made on scgov.net, on Sarasota County social media pages and local news media outlets.

Sarasota County Fire Department asks all residents to stay vigilant during these dry conditions and to take the following actions to protect their families and homes from fire danger:

Create three zones of defensible space around your home or business.

Clear trash and dead vegetation from the yard.

Remove leaves and debris from roof, gutters and under decks.

Have a plan and an emergency preparedness kit packed in case you need to evacuate quickly, especially if your home is near wildlands.

Monitor local media for updates on road closures, smoke conditions and other hazards.

Use extreme caution when grilling, camping and discarding cigarettes.

Don’t use anything (i.e. lawn mowers) that may create sparks outside on dry, windy days.

If you see something, say something! Call 911 if you see fire in your area.

Should a wildfire occur, nearby residents are urged to follow the directions from authorities, which may include evacuations in localized areas.

For more information, visit scgov.net/fire.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.