Publix super markets to allow open carry in Florida stores

Publix is allowing shoppers to open carry firearms in its Florida stores.

The super market chain’s move comes after an appeals court decision in September overturned a 1987 law banning open carry. Attorney General James Uthmeier embraced the open-carry decision by a panel of the 1st District Court of Appeal as “the law of the state.”

Gun owners are now allowed to carry a firearm openly in areas permitted by state and federal law.

“As of Sept. 25, 2025, Florida law allows the open carry of firearms. Publix follows all federal, state and local laws,” Lindsey Willis, Media Relations Manager for Publix, told WGCU.

Furthermore, Willis said: "Treating customers with dignity and respect is a founding belief at Publix. In any instance where a customer creates a threatening, erratic or dangerous shopping experience — whether they are openly carrying a firearm or not — we will engage local law enforcement to protect our customers and associates."

Other similar retailers — Walmart, Aldi, Sprouts, Costco, Winn-Dixie and others — indicated they would not follow suit. Some of those listed do allow concealed carry while others prohibit weapons outright. Check with specific retailers for their policies.

