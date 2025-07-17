Ready-to-eat chicken sausage products recalled due to possible foreign matter contamination

Kayem Foods is recalling approximately 24,173 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken sausage products that may be contaminated with foreign material, specifically pieces of plastic, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The fully cooked chicken sausage item was produced by the Chelsea, Mass., establishment, on June 28, 2025. The following product is subject to recall [view labels]:

11-oz. vacuum-packed packages containing four pieces of “ALL NATURAL al fresco CHICKEN SAUSAGE SWEET APPLE with Vermont made syrup” with lot code “179” and “USE/FRZ BY” date “OCT 01 2025” printed on the back package label.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-7839” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The problem was discovered after the firm notified FSIS that it received three consumer complaints reporting white pieces of plastic in the chicken sausage products.

There have been no confirmed reports of injury due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Joellen West, Customer Service Manager, Kayem Foods Inc, at 617-889-1600 x247 or jwest@kayem.com. Members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Gary Mak, Director of Communications, Kayem Foods Inc, at 617-889-1600 x134 or gary.mak@kayem.com.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

