Health Alert issued for ham salad products recalled for possible listeria contamination

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service is issuing a public health alert for ham salad products containing Food and Drug Administration regulated breadcrumb products that have been recalled by Newly Weds Foods due to concerns that the products may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

FSIS is issuing the public health alert to ensure that consumers are aware that these products, which bear the USDA mark of inspection, should not be consumed. As more information becomes available, FSIS will update this public health alert. Consumers should check back frequently because additional products may be added.

The products were available at most major grocery retailers and via Amazon and Instacart.

The following products subject to the public health alert are [view labels]:

12-oz. printed plastic tubs containing “RESER’S FINE FOODS Ham Salad” with sell by dates of 09/01/25.

5-lb. clear plastic tubs containing “Molly’s Kitchen Ham Salad” with sell by dates of 08/31/25.

The problem was discovered when Reser’s Fine Foods, Inc., a Topeka, Kan., establishment, determined that they used FDA-regulated breadcrumb products subject to an FDA recall because the breadcrumbs may be contaminated with Lm.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a health care provider.

Consumption of food contaminated with Lm can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns. Less commonly, persons outside these risk groups are affected.

Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. An invasive infection spreads beyond the gastrointestinal tract. In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn. In addition, serious and sometimes fatal infections can occur in older adults and persons with weakened immune systems. Listeriosis is treated with antibiotics. Persons in the higher-risk categories who experience flu-like symptoms within two months after eating contaminated food should seek medical care and tell the health care provider about eating the contaminated food.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ or retailers’ refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. Retailers that have purchased these products are urged not to serve or sell them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

