Players Circle Theater serves up laughs and a three-course meal with “I Loved, I Lost, I Made Spaghetti”

The concept of food as a powerful anchor for memory lies at the heart of Player Circle Theater’s upcoming production of the one-woman play, “I Loved, I Lost, I Made Spaghetti.”

The show is based on Giulia Melucci’s bestselling book by the same title and adapted for the stage by Jacque Lamarre. In the play, the character Giulia invites audiences into her kitchen as she regales them with the sometimes comedic, sometimes disappointing, and sometimes bittersweet tales of her dating life in New York. At the same time, she’s actually preparing and serving up a three-course meal to eight lucky audience members at each performance.

We take a deeper dive into the show with actor Amanda Ladd, and Players Circle Theater co-founder and director of this production, Bob Cacioppo.