Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center features solo exhibition of works by Kathleen Kinkopf titled “Peripheral Dialogues”

Multi award-winning Southwest Florida-based painter Kathleen Kinkopf has a new solo exhibition of works titled “Peripheral Dialogues” opening May 1, 2026, at the Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center in downtown Fort Myers.

Kinkopf’s work is typically described as “magical realism” with highly detailed realistic imagery infused with dreamlike symbolism and fantasy elements. Her work blends influences from Renaissance realism, surrealism, and literary magical realism and is often inspired by nature, mythology, world culture and the human spirit.

Her works is also influenced by places she’s lived including from her childhood in rural Ohio, and two decades in New Mexico before relocating to subtropical Southwest Florida in 2019.

Kinkopf is also the author of the multi award-winning book “Inhabiting Bliss,” published in 2021, which combines poetry and digital collage. Elements of the book are also included in this new exhibition.

Ahead of the exhibition’s opening reception on May 1, during Art Walk, we’ll talk with the artist about the exhibit, her inspirations, and the relationship between her creative process and the people who experience her work.