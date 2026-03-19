Players Circle Theater performs Pulitzer-nominated family drama “4,000 Miles”

Players Circle Theater began performances this week of playwright Amy Herzog’s Pulitzer-nominated contemporary family drama “4,000 Miles.”

It’s about a grieving and somewhat rudderless young man and the bond he develops with his feisty and fiercely independent 91-year-old grandmother during an extended stay at her West Village apartment after a bicycle trek across the country.

The quiet, honest, and sometimes painfully vulnerable conversations between them provide the play’s central dramatic engine. As they reveal more of themselves to each other, their growing bond emphasizes how emotional growth isn’t born of big, dramatic events, but rather the small, human moments.

We’ll delve into the play in a conversation with Players Circle Theater Artistic Director Bob Cacioppo and the stars of the show, Players Circle Theater Producing Director and actor Carrie Lund Cacioppo, and actor Jameson Stobbe.