The WGCU NPR Arts Edition of Gulf Coast Life logo with text
Gulf Coast Life: Arts Edition

Players Circle Theater opens its 7th season with Neil Simon’s “Rumors”

By John Davis
Published October 23, 2025 at 10:17 AM EDT
(from left) Director Robert Cacioppo and cast members Frank Blocker and Carrie Lund Cacioppo in the WGCU talk studio talking about Players Circle Theater's season-opening production of Neil Simon's "Rumors."
John Davis, WGCU
(from left) Director Robert Cacioppo and cast members Frank Blocker and Carrie Lund Cacioppo in the WGCU talk studio talking about Players Circle Theater's season-opening production of Neil Simon's "Rumors."

Players Circle Theater in Fort Myers opens 7th season this week with a production of Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Neil Simon’s comedy “Rumors.”
This sophisticated farce takes place in the posh townhouse of the Deputy Mayor of New York and his wife as they prepare to host a party celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary. When the first guests arrive, they find the kitchen staff gone, the wife missing, and the Deputy Mayor bleeding from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. From there the laughs come fast in a narrative full of poorly kept secrets, mistaken identities, quick-fire dialogue, physical comedy and all manner of comedic twists.

We’ll explore the show in a conversation with the production’s director and Players Circle Theater co-founder and Artistic Director Robert Cacioppo, cast member and company co-founder and Producing Artistic Director Carrie Lund Cacioppo and cast member and local actor, playwright and theater educator Frank Blocker.

If You Go:
Players Circle Theater’s production of Neil Simon’s “Rumors”
13211 McGregor Blvd, Fort Myers, FL 33919
Performance dates run Oct. 21 – Nov. 16
Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evening performances start at 7:30 p.m.
Saturday and Sunday matinee performances start at 3 p.m.

John Davis
jrdavis@wgcu.org
See stories by John Davis
