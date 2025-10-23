Players Circle Theater opens its 7th season with Neil Simon’s “Rumors”

Players Circle Theater in Fort Myers opens 7th season this week with a production of Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Neil Simon’s comedy “Rumors.”

This sophisticated farce takes place in the posh townhouse of the Deputy Mayor of New York and his wife as they prepare to host a party celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary. When the first guests arrive, they find the kitchen staff gone, the wife missing, and the Deputy Mayor bleeding from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. From there the laughs come fast in a narrative full of poorly kept secrets, mistaken identities, quick-fire dialogue, physical comedy and all manner of comedic twists.

We’ll explore the show in a conversation with the production’s director and Players Circle Theater co-founder and Artistic Director Robert Cacioppo, cast member and company co-founder and Producing Artistic Director Carrie Lund Cacioppo and cast member and local actor, playwright and theater educator Frank Blocker.

If You Go:

Players Circle Theater’s production of Neil Simon’s “Rumors”

13211 McGregor Blvd, Fort Myers, FL 33919

Performance dates run Oct. 21 – Nov. 16

Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evening performances start at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday matinee performances start at 3 p.m.