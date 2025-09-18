Players Circle Theater Seventh Season Preview
Players Circle Theater is preparing a robust seventh season, which kicks off in October. The 2025-2026 season includes a fast-paced farce, a holiday musical revue, a musical adaptation of the classic novel “Little Women,” a family comedy, a romantic comedy, a dramedy and a one-woman show that includes a three-course meal prepared and served to a few lucky patrons.
We’ll get a preview of the season ahead in a conversation with Players Circle Theater co-founder and Artistic Director Bob Cacioppo.