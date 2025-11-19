More Southwest Florida land added to state's wildlife corridor

The Florida Forever Program has added another 16 square miles of land in Collier and Hendry counties for endangered species like the Florida panther to wander.

Most of the land in Caloosahatchee-Big Cypress Corridor was acquired in September. Taxpayers bought the rest in March.

FDEP / WGCU The larger portions of the land aquisition in September is in the lined boxes in black, above

The land is within the Florida Wildlife Corridor, a protected, connected landscape that allows animals to move safely between larger conservation areas.

“These two projects help to fill in some pieces in the corridor connecting the Big Cypress Preserve with a complex of wildlife management areas,” Jason Lauritsen, a conservationist with the Florida Wildlife Corridor Foundation, said. “This is an area that is just really big valuable piece of conservation land.”

The Caloosahatchee - Big Cypress land is aimed at connecting the Florida Panther National Wildlife Refuge and Big Cypress National Preserve, to the Dinner Island Wildlife Management Area and Okaloacoochee Slough State Forest. It’s in eastern Collier and Hendry counties, and considered a vital wildlife corridor for the Florida panther, black bear, and other endangered species.

