The remarkable journey to build a salsa empire

WGCU | By WGCU News,
Sandra Viktorova
Published December 20, 2025 at 5:10 AM EST

Magie Cook couldn’t have predicted where her life was going to take her. She began in a Mexican orphanage and soon after found herself homeless.

Then a chance opportunity led to her developing her own brand of salsa. Her recipe for success soon led her to Campbells and the beginning of a multi-million dollar Mexican condiment empire.

WGCU’s Sandra Viktorova recently caught up with Cook at an event in Venice, Florida, where she now takes time to speak with future entrepreneurs on how to chase their dreams.

Human Interest WGCU NewsSWFL In FocusBusinessEntrepreneursHomelessMexico
Sandra Viktorova
