GCL Book Club: Aimee de Jongh, Lord of the Flies (Graphic Novel)

Lord of the Flies by William Golding is a classic novel that many of us read in school. Its themes, including the horrors of war, how evil is inherent, and how fear can divide people, are as fitting today as they were when it was published 70 years ago. A new graphic novel adaptation of the book was released last year, by Dutch artist Aimee de Jongh. On today’s show, we hear from her about how she told this very familiar story visually, using color and drawing to illustrate the text.

