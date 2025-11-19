© 2025 WGCU News
Lee Health's Teaching Kitchen offers popular, healthy cooking classes

WGCU | By Cary Barbor
Published November 19, 2025 at 1:13 PM EST
Registered Dietitian Aikaterina Galeos squeezes limes as a participant helps roll peanut butter balls.
“Things get dull, so it gives you an idea for something else, and on a healthy level.”
That’s Laurie Messina of Fort Myers.

Messina is learning to cook healthier meals at the Healthy Life Center Teaching Kitchen at Lee Health. The classes are offered two or three times per month for just $5 a class. Registered Dietitian Aikaterina Galeos teaches the very popular cooking demonstrations.

“Keeping things simple, keeping it lighthearted, making sure it’s fun, and of course giving everyone a sample of food. People love samples," she said.

The day we attended, she was demonstrating healthier versions of sweet treats like peanut butter balls, sweet potato brownies, and fruit salad with honey lime dressing.

Galeos says she is constantly innovating and won't repeat a class topic within a year.
“I would say 70 percent of my classes are health conscious, and the other 30 percent, we’re just teaching you the technique and we’re making authentic foods,” she said.
She occasionally brings in guest chefs, too.

“Here I’m bringing someone from Italy that’s going to cook authentic eggplant parmigiana.”

Three TV screens give a view from above as the instructor cooks.
Admitting that eggplant parmigiana is not necessarily healthy, Galeos says that cooking at home—not eating processed and packaged foods—gives you a leg up on healthy eating.

“Everything we’re doing is from scratch. I think if people can understand: If you’re cooking from scratch, you’re doing good,” she said.

The Teaching Kitchen, located at Lee Health Coconut Point, also offers hands-on culinary classes, as well as longer-term classes for people in cardiac rehab.

Here’s participant Laurie Messina again:
“There’s also a certain amount of camaraderie that comes from these classes. A lot of the people are the same faces, and you get to know them. And it’s just a nice community based thing that everyone can partake in,” Messina said.

