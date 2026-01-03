New year brings a familiar weather pattern from 2025

As 2026 gets underway, January's weather patterns are shaping up to look strikingly familiar to what was largely experienced during the second half of 2025.

NOAA's latest outlook for the first month of the new year largely shows warmer-than-average conditions over the Southeast, with precipitation values that are below average.

While cold snaps are still possible, the outlook suggests that warmer anomalies will outweigh cooler ones, resulting in warmer temperatures overall for the month.

NOAA / January temperature and precipitation outlook.

According to NOAA forecasters, the outlook resembles a typical La Niña pattern for places such as Florida.

The status of the El Niño-Southern Oscillation, or what is commonly referred to as ENSO, is expected to warm over the coming months, leading to the world exiting the La Niña phases and entering a neutral phase.

Historically, La Niña winters often lead to less variabilities rather than a multitude of extremes.

The drier precipitation outlook could also lead to significant impacts across the region, despite January usually being a drier month.

Lengthy periods of 2025 went without precipitation, so the absence of rainfall in 2026 would add to existing deficits and minimal soil moisture.

A lack of precipitation would also lead to increased wildfire danger, similar to what was experienced just last year.

Typically, the third week of January is the coldest period of the entire year, and with the potential for warmer temperatures, it would likely result in meteorological winter finishing above average.

/ NOAA / NOAA Map showing the typical coldest day of the year.

Seeing a warmer-than-average winter is not unusual, as every winter since 2013–14 has finished with above-average temperatures, including last season, which had an anomaly of 1.82 °F above average across the nation.

A combination of climate models and forecasts involving winds around the poles and the status of the Madden-Julian Oscillation, or what is known as the MJO, gives forecasters confidence in projecting warmer-than-average conditions across the Southeast.

Not all regions of the country are expected to be as fortunate, as a large swath from the Northern Plains through New England is expected to see below-average temperatures.

Simultaneously, precipitation is expected to be at least near average, which would mean the region could be rather snowy at times.

January's outcome has little bearing on what happens during February - the final month of meteorological winter - with four of the last ten years actually ending with below average temperatures across the U.S.

