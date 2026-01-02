Cape Coral issues burn ban as of Jan. 2; most fire situations prohibited

Keetch-Byram drought index / WGCU Above, the Keetch-Byram drought index (KBDI) is a continuous reference scale for estimating the dryness of the soil and duff layers. The range of the index is determined by assuming that there is 8 inches of moisture in a saturated soil that is readily available to the vegetation. Updated once every day at 1:15 p.m. Eastern/12:15 p.m. Central (Standard) or 2:15 p.m. Eastern/1:00 p.m. Central (Daylight Saving). Above is for Jan. 2.

Effective Friday, January 2, Cape Coral is issuing a temporary burn ban to limit fire hazards within the City.

The ban prohibits recreational burns such as fire pits, campfires and City-permitted burns such as bonfires and land-0clearing control burns. This also includes burning vegetative debris.

Fires solely for cooking where the fire, flames, and heat are contained within a device such as a grill are allowed.

The ban runs until the local drought index is below 600 for seven consecutive days.

In addition to the burn ban, the Cape Coral Fire Department requests the community not disposing of lit smoking materials outdoors, including from a car window.

CCFD also requests vehicles, including ATVs, only be operated on paved, gravel, or dirt surfaces and not on grass or other vegetation.

The use of fireworks and sparklers are also prohibited at this time.

